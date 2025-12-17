Sounding off: A trio of Senate Democrats is demanding answers from some of the world's largest technology companies about how their rapidly expanding data center networks may be driving up electricity costs for millions of consumers. The probe targets the energy-hungry infrastructure powering large-scale artificial intelligence operations, as well as opaque local agreements that lawmakers say have left residents footing the bill.

In formal letters sent to seven tech firms – Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Equinix, Digital Realty, and CoreWeave – Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut raised concerns that data center growth has coincided with dramatic increases in local utility rates. They cited a study finding that electricity prices have risen by as much as 267 percent over the past five years in areas located near significant data center activity.

According to the letters, power prices often surge when utilities build new infrastructure to meet the massive, sustained electricity loads demanded by data centers, which in some regions "consume as much power as an entire city."

The senators wrote that costs rise further when demand outpaces supply, with many residents discovering higher bills only after projects are approved behind closed doors or disclosed under vague terms.

The senators also criticized what they described as a culture of secrecy surrounding major AI-related infrastructure deals. They alleged that tech companies pressure public officials to sign non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from sharing information with constituents, operate through entities that appear to be shell companies to obscure the true owners of data centers, and require landowners to sign NDAs as part of land-sale agreements while describing the buyer only as a "Fortune 100 company" planning an "industrial development."

The lawmakers warned that states such as Virginia – home to the nation's densest concentration of data centers – could see average electricity prices climb another 25 percent by 2030. They also noted that because power grids are interconnected, residents in neighboring states could face higher bills as well. "Interconnected and interstate power grids can lead to a data center built in one state raising costs for residents of a neighboring state," they wrote.

The senators further alleged that cloud and AI companies have publicly pledged to protect consumers from higher energy costs while quietly avoiding financial responsibility for grid expansion. They accused the firms of paying lip service to shielding residents from price hikes even as they lobby regulators to shift billions of dollars in infrastructure costs onto local communities.

Amazon, for example, has promised to cover costs to prevent them from being passed on to consumers. Yet the company belongs to the Data Center Coalition – an industry group that, according to the senators, has opposed state regulatory decisions requiring data center operators to pay a higher upfront share of infrastructure costs.

Google has also opposed proposals to create a separate utility rate class for data centers, which would require them to shoulder infrastructure costs directly.

When contacted by Ars Technica, several of the targeted firms did not respond. Microsoft and Meta declined to comment. A representative from Digital Realty said the company "looks forward to working with all elected officials to continue to invest in the digital infrastructure required to support America's leadership in technology, which underpins modern life and creates high-paying jobs."

The senators have given the companies until January 12, 2026, to provide detailed answers. Among other requests, lawmakers are seeking internal projections of energy consumption through 2030 and analyses of how new data centers could affect regional utility costs. Companies are also being asked to justify their opposition to separate utility rate classes and to outline the steps they have taken to prevent costs from being shifted onto nearby residents.

The lawmakers warned that energy projections could change quickly if enterprise demand for AI plateaus, if hardware becomes significantly more efficient, or if companies shift toward less power-intensive computing models. They also noted that some firms have already canceled or delayed projects, potentially leaving taxpayers and ratepayers to absorb the costs of grid upgrades that were never fully used.

Industry observers say tensions between consumer protection and technological progress are likely to intensify as AI's energy footprint grows. Ari Peskoe, director of the Electricity Law Initiative at Harvard Law School, told the university's Environmental and Energy Law Program that regulators may need to rethink how utilities recover costs for such power-intensive projects.

"The utility business model is all about spreading costs of system expansion to everyone, because we all benefit from a reliable, robust electricity system," Peskoe said. "But when it's a single consumer that is using so much energy – basically that of an entire city – and when that new city happens to be owned by the wealthiest corporations in the world, I think it's time to look at the fundamental assumptions of utility regulation and make sure that these facilities are really paying for all of the infrastructure costs to connect them to the system and to power them."