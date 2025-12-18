Something to look forward to: LG has made another announcement ahead of CES 2026: a new modular soundbar system built around Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. This isn't just another upgrade to the usual soundbar lineup – it could help push truly wireless Dolby Atmos closer to mainstream adoption.

LG says its Sound Suite home audio system is all about flexibility and simplicity. Traditional Dolby Atmos setups often require a tangle of cables, multiple speakers, and careful placement to achieve immersive overhead and surround sound. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect aims to simplify that by letting compatible speakers automatically adapt to where they're placed in a room, removing many of the constraints that come with conventional home theater layouts.

With the H7 soundbar, LG and Dolby's new approach eliminates most of that annoyance by letting you place satellite speakers around the room without any wired connections. That means rear surrounds, height modules, or side speakers can sit wherever you want, giving you a genuinely customizable 3D audio experience without the usual restrictions.

Under the hood, the system relies on a mesh-style wireless protocol designed to handle high-bandwidth, low-latency audio between the H7 and its detachable speaker modules. The system also supports automatic calibration, adjusting output based on speaker placement and room acoustics to maintain a consistent Dolby Atmos soundstage.

While other manufacturers have begun rolling out FlexConnect-based products, LG's implementation stands out in a few key ways. TCL has already shipped FlexConnect-enabled wireless speakers, but its system is designed to work exclusively with TCL's mini-LED TVs. LG's Soundbar H7, by contrast, works with any TV.

The H7 is also among the first soundbars to place FlexConnect at the center of a modular ecosystem. Earlier FlexConnect demonstrations supported up to four wireless units, but LG's design is built to scale further, supporting multiple surround speakers plus a dedicated subwoofer. The goal is to deliver configurations that can rival traditional multi-channel home theater systems, and without the usual mess of cables.

In terms of audio performance, the system leans heavily on Dolby's object-based Atmos processing, promising more precise spatial cues and a wider sound field than typical 3.1 or 5.1 soundbars. Early impressions suggest the wireless satellites maintain strong clarity and impact even when placed farther from the bar – historically a weak point for wireless multi-room audio.

LG hasn't announced pricing or global availability yet, but the H7 Soundbar is expected to launch alongside the company's 2026 TV lineup.

LG will also showcase its Micro RGB evo television sets at CES. The display technology replaces traditional white or blue LED backlights with millions of tiny red, green, and blue LEDs that each emit pure primary colors, improving color purity, brightness efficiency, and volume.