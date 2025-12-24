Connecting the dots: Far from being a mindless escape, video games help the brain process information more efficiently and adapt more readily to complex tasks, according to a growing body of research. The emerging evidence suggests that the type of game and how it taxes the brain's systems are key to whether playing strengthens cognition – or simply consumes time.

Aaron Seitz, professor of psychology and director of the Brain Game Center for Mental Fitness and Well-being at Northeastern University, told The Washington Post that when people play video games, they are practicing complex skills in simulated environments, in contrast to conventional brain games, which he described as designed to be as simple as possible.

Psychologists C. Shawn Green of the University of Wisconsin – Madison and Carlos Coronel of Trinity College Dublin argue that both the structure and pace of mainstream games matter in determining their cognitive payoff. Research led by these individuals and other scientists points to distinctive benefits from different genres, particularly real-time strategy and fast-paced action titles.

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In a 2024 study published in NeuroImage, Coronel and colleagues used brain scans to compare 31 experienced StarCraft II players with 31 non-players. The popular real-time strategy game forces players to allocate resources and coordinate armies under constant time constraints. The researchers found that the gamers' brains appeared "more efficient in processing information," showing greater connectivity in regions crucial for visual attention and executive function.

A subsequent 2025 study in Nature Communications extended those findings, showing that experienced gamers' brains appeared up to four years younger than their chronological age. Coronel said the results suggest the cognitive complexity of gaming – like other creative pursuits such as art or music – may preserve neural connections vulnerable to aging and improve the brain's capacity for information processing.

Even modest exposure led to measurable changes. When non-gamers spent about 30 hours over several weeks learning StarCraft II, their brain aging slowed relative to those who studied the more rules-based card game Hearthstone. Coronel said that while "the more you practice, the more you will benefit," improvements emerged even before participants reached expert levels.

Green's research has focused on why action games, such as first- or third-person shooters, appear to deliver a broader range of cognitive benefits. Played under rapid, visually dense conditions that require continuous decision-making, these games may strengthen attention systems that generalize beyond the screen.

Studies have linked action gameplay to better visual acuity, improved spatial reasoning, and stronger attentional control. In one experiment published in Communications Biology, 52 non-gaming adults played either an action or a slower simulation game for 45 hours over three months. Participants who played the action title improved more quickly on cognitive tests of visual perception and working memory – skills unrelated to either game.

"Because you're attending in the right place at the right time, you're suppressing the right information, you're pulling more information out on every trial," Green said. "And so you're learning that much faster."

Seitz and other researchers note that many of the tasks used to measure these effects rely on rapid visual cues that may not apply equally to slower or more complex real-world decisions. Seitz said the field lacks "appropriate data to make strong conclusions" about which game interventions best suit different people or cognitive goals.

Experts emphasize that healthy gaming habits mirror other aspects of brain fitness: diversity and moderation matter more than any single activity. "I cannot say that playing video games for hours and hours and hours is going to be good for your brain health," Coronel cautioned. Balancing play, physical activity, social engagement, and sleep remains essential.

Seitz recommends playing in measured sessions – typically 30 to 60 minutes in most research – and experimenting with different games to see what genuinely enhances focus or learning. Green added that variety itself keeps cognition sharp; he encourages older adults to try unfamiliar titles, even when frustration sets in. "Once you start getting good, it's not useful anymore," he said. "You got to do the annoying and difficult."

Ultimately, researchers agree that no single habit guarantees heightened cognition or slower brain aging. As Coronel put it, maintaining a healthy brain requires "multiple layers in your life" – creative pursuits, exercise, rest, and social connection alongside mental challenges like gaming.