Cutting corners: With memory prices soaring amid the AI boom, now is arguably the worst time to build a PC. Still, users with no other options may want to consider pairing laptop RAM with desktop motherboard adapters, which can be easier to find. While the workaround requires some tinkering, the performance trade-offs are minimal.

A recent Hardware Canucks video outlines the advantages and risks of using SO-DIMM memory in desktop systems. Paired with some careful bargain hunting, the approach could serve as a practical last resort for builders caught assembling a PC amid soaring RAM prices.

The surge in artificial intelligence infrastructure has driven a massive expansion of data centers, which consume vast amounts of DRAM and NAND, driving up prices. PCPartPicker notes that consumer memory prices have more than tripled over the past several months.

For example, dual 16GB DDR4-3600 memory kits that averaged under $100 just a few months ago now sell for nearly $250. The situation is even worse for DDR5, with average prices climbing from roughly $100 to almost $400. The surge has also boosted demand for older AMD CPUs that rely on DDR4, allowing buyers to avoid the higher cost of DDR5 memory.

Custom builders may want to avoid assembling new PCs in the current market if possible. Those who cannot wait could consider hunting for deals on prebuilt systems or memory bundled with other components.

However, SO-DIMM memory – typically used in laptops and mini PCs – offers another option for builders in a pinch. While laptop modules have not completely avoided AI-driven price hikes, they remain cheaper than desktop memory. Shopping on eBay or other used component markets can help offset the increase, and SO-DIMM-to-DIMM adapters, which allow laptop memory to work in desktop motherboards, usually cost between $15 and $30.

Hardware Canucks recommends that DDR5 buyers considering this approach look for modules rated at 4,800 MT/s, since higher speeds can cause instability when using adapters – particularly with AMD processors. The added connectors also increase module height by several millimeters, which could pose clearance issues in compact mini-ITX cases.

Fortunately, benchmarks from the YouTube channel suggest that performance losses in high-end gaming or productivity workloads from using SO-DIMM instead of standard DIMM RAM should remain in the single-digit percentage range. Hardware Canucks warns that this workaround is only a temporary solution, likening it to using a spare tire, but it remains uncertain when memory prices will normalize. Industry insiders estimate shortages could persist through 2026 or 2027.