TL;DR: The Nintendo 3DS was initially panned by critics for lacking compelling titles and being too expensive for mainstream gamers. However, the device has since acquired cult status, with second-hand units now selling at a premium over their original launch price.

As spotted by Pirat_Nation, multiple used Nintendo 3DS and 3DS XL units are currently listed on eBay, with prices ranging from roughly $250 to $350 depending on the model and the condition of the device.

For context, the original 3DS launched at $250, while the larger XL version debuted at a lower $200 price point. Both models were selling for under $100 on the second-hand market as recently as last year. While some 3DS and 3DS XL listings still appear at lower prices, those units are typically either region-locked to Japan or show significant physical damage.

3DS Prices Are Spiking



This Decade-Old Nintendo Handheld Is Now Worth Almost as Much as a Switch 2



New 3DS XL models are often selling for $200 to $350 used.



Prices are likely to keep climbing. pic.twitter.com/s0SZJecvzM – Pirat_Nation (@Pirat_Nation) December 29, 2025

Despite a rocky start, the 3DS has become a highly sought-after console over the years, largely because it is easy to install custom firmware or set up emulation on the device. Following its discontinuation in 2020, some critics even hailed it as the greatest handheld console of all time, placing it ahead of other popular devices such as the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, the Switch, and the PSP.

The Nintendo 3DS library includes a vast collection of popular first-party titles, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Super Mario 3D Land, Mario Kart 7, Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS, and Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D. Notable indie and eShop titles include Shovel Knight, SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Heist, BoxBoy!, Gunman Clive, and Shantae and the Pirate's Curse.

Retro gaming has enjoyed a revival in recent years, driven by both nostalgic older gamers and enthusiastic younger fans. The easy availability of classic ROMs and official re-releases from major publishers has helped fuel the trend, with vintage consoles such as the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and original PlayStation commanding high prices on auction sites and through secondary resellers.

Some companies are even building modern hardware specifically designed to emulate classic consoles, while independent retailers sell newly manufactured cartridges containing legally licensed ROMs. These efforts cater to Gen Xers and Millennials eager to relive their childhood gaming experiences.