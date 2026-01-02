What just happened? December's Steam survey results have arrived, and what a month it was for AMD's CPUs. Team Red saw an unusually large increase in user share, taking it to within 8% of Intel. Elsewhere, the most popular GPU changed once again.

Throughout 2025, the only months that AMD's processor share briefly declined were January, February, and August – and it bounced back every time. November's 0.52% increase pushed AMD to a record 45.61%, and December was even better.

Thanks to a massive 4.6% jump during the Christmas period, AMD CPUs have now reached a 47.2% share among survey participants. Intel, meanwhile, is down to 55.4%.

We've long predicted that the Reds would pass the Blues for the first time this year, and it could happen even sooner than expected. With AMD absolutely dominating Amazon's best-selling CPU chart and its 5-year-old Ryzen CPUs proving popular again due to the skyrocketing price of DDR5, the results aren't too surprising.

Moving on to GPUs, 2025's trend of the RTX 3060, RTX 4060, and RTX 4060 Laptop GPU regularly swapping places continued last month. The 4060 mobile chip took the lead in November, only to lose it to the RTX 3060 in December.

Looking at the month's biggest GPU gains, the RTX 3060 also topped this chart. Interestingly, while the RTX 5000-series took the top five spots in November, the Blackwell card with the biggest gains in December – the RTX 5070 – was down in 15th place.

Last month also saw a large number of AMD cards enter the main GPU chart: the RX 9070 has finally made an appearance, as has the Radeon RX 5500 XT, RX 6950 XT, RX 7900 GRE, and RX 5700. Nvidia's RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and 4090 Laptop GPU were new entries for Team Green.

Elsewhere, Windows 11 continues to increase its user share as Windows 10's share declines after reaching its end-of-support date. However, a quarter of survey participants still use Microsoft's older OS.

Despite the memory crisis affecting more of the tech industry, the number of people with 32GB in their PCs increased last month – it's now just 1% behind 16GB as the most common amount. Steam doesn't differentiate between DDR4 and DDR5, though.

Finally, 8GB is the most common VRAM amount among participants (32%), with second-place 12GB at almost half figure (18%).