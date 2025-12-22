In brief: AMD dominated Amazon's best-selling CPU chart back in November 2024, taking the top 12 spots. But has Team Red managed to hold on to that momentum over a year later? Today, the top 14 best-selling Amazon processors are AMD models, and they make up 19 of the top 20 CPUs.

It's not surprising to find that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the most popular processor on Amazon.com right now. The chip we called the New Gaming King in our review last year is listed for $469 – only slightly more than its $450 MSRP.

Elsewhere in Amazon's top ten, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D shows its enduring popularity by taking the third spot. We praised the Zen 4 3D V-Cache CPU for its speed and gaming efficiency in 2023.

The rest of the top twenty are made up of Zen 5, Zen 4, and Zen 3 AMD CPUs. Even the Zen 2 Ryzen 5 3600 appears in seventh place.

There's only one Intel processor in the top 20: the Core i9 -14900K. That's not much of a shock as Arrow Lake proved to be a major disappointment from Team Blue. In our 14900K vs. Core Ultra 9 285K comparison feature, we found that the older 14th-gen CPU offered the better gaming performance.

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AMD still dominates outside of Amazon's top 20, taking four of the six spots between 21 and 26. Intel's 12900K and 12600K account for the remaining two.

It's not just Amazon's chart where AMD is making huge strides. November saw it reach yet another record-high user share in the Steam survey. 42.6% of participants now have Red processors in their devices, up from 33.8% a year earlier. At this rate, AMD will surpass Intel for the first time ever sometime next year.

AMD is also dominating overseas. German retail giant Mindfactory sold 2,260 AMD CPUs in one week in November compared to just 220 from Intel. AMD also took a massive 90% share of the revenue, and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D was the most popular CPU. Mindfactory does have a reputation for favoring AMD, offering promotions, discounts, and bundles featuring its products, but AMD's success is obvious wherever you look.

It was recently reported that Ryzen 7 5800X3D chips were selling on eBay for up to $800, more than the new 9800X3D is currently selling for. AM4 is the only AMD platform that supports DDR4, and with DDR5 prices through the roof, many gamers are trying to save money by opting for the older processors.