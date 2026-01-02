Forward-looking: With the GPD Win 5 in the wild, real-world testing is beginning to confirm the impressive results of its unusual performance and power profile. Recent benchmarks suggest that 2026 will see a new wave of handheld gaming PCs that resemble console performance so closely that many casual users might not be able to tell the difference.

During a review of 2025's hardware releases, Digital Foundry's rigorous testing of the newly released GPD Win 5 shows that the Windows-based handheld comes within spitting distance of the base PlayStation 5's performance. In Alan Wake 2, one of the most demanding PC games, it is nearly twice as fast as the Asus ROG Ally X and often lands within 10 fps of the PS5.

Using graphics settings comparable to the PS5 version's performance mode, the GPD Win 5 delivers roughly 47 fps at 1080p while drawing under 30W, with FSR2 set to performance mode. By comparison, Sony's console requires significantly more power to reach framerates in the mid-50s at 1440p.

Docking the GPD Win 5 to a power outlet and playing Alan Wake 2 at 1440p on a TV or monitor pushes the average framerate into the low 50s – about 93% of the PS5's performance. That result suggests the Steam Deck competitor can likely handle games that remain just out of reach for Valve's popular handheld.

One of the most striking aspects of GPD's design is that the Win 5 is smaller than the ROG Ally X and thinner than the Nintendo Switch 2, despite housing a die that is 57% larger than the one inside the PS5 Pro. Its battery setup and price, however, remain notable drawbacks.

The GPD Win 5 relies on an external 80Wh battery that connects via cable or mounts to the rear of the device, delivering roughly two hours of gameplay at 30W. The price is another hurdle: starting at around $1,800, it costs several times more than devices such as the Steam Deck, PlayStation 5, and Switch 2.

GPD isn't alone in attempting to squeeze AMD's Strix Halo APU into a handheld form factor – it was originally designed for high-end laptops. One-Netbook plans to launch the OneXFly Apex later this month, offering similar specs to the GPD Win 5 along with optional liquid cooling. Less is known about the Ayaneo Next II, but the device is confirmed to feature a 9-inch 165Hz OLED display with a 2,400 × 1,504 resolution, peak brightness of 1,100 nits, and 5,280 PWM dimming.