Something to look forward to: Lego is transforming one of its most recognizable pieces – the standard 2 x 4 brick – into a fully functioning computer. Beginning March 1, the company will release Smart Bricks, an embedded computing platform small enough to fit entirely inside a traditional Lego brick. The system serves as the foundation of Lego's new Smart Play line, which debuts this spring with a series of Star Wars sets.

The Smart Brick, shown publicly for the first time at CES 2026, is built around a custom ASIC smaller than a single Lego stud. It includes onboard processing, firmware that can be updated from a smartphone app, and a network of integrated sensors.

According to Lego, the technology enables bricks and figures to detect motion, orientation, gestures, and even nearby NFC-equipped smart tags. When multiple Smart Bricks are connected, they automatically form a Bluetooth Mesh network that enables them to recognize each other's relative positions. This capability allows for coordinated responses such as sound, light, and motion effects across a set.

The Smart Bricks are wirelessly rechargeable via a multipad system that powers several pieces simultaneously. Lego says the battery maintains performance even after years of inactivity. Each unit contains both light and inertial sensors and can produce sound and lighting effects from within the model.

In demonstration scenarios, a Star Wars set could respond dynamically: engines hum as ships tilt into flight, lightsabers illuminate when characters duel, and The Imperial March plays automatically when Emperor Palpatine is seated on his throne.

Lego spokesperson Jessica Benson explained to The Verge that the bricks also include a microphone, though not for recording or voice capture. "I've seen it where you blow on it, if you put it on a birthday cake, for instance, it makes things happen. It's very much used as another sensor point, it's not recording any details, it's just picking up those inputs that are to do with sound and reacting in real time to what the kids are doing with it," she said.

Benson also confirmed that the Smart Brick contains no camera and no artificial intelligence components – a design distinction from earlier products like Lego Mario, which relied on onboard cameras to scan barcodes and colors.

Lego's first Smart Play sets will feature exclusive Star Wars models. The $70 Darth Vader's TIE Fighter includes a single Smart Brick, one TIE Fighter tag, and a Vader minifigure.

The $100 Luke's Red Five X-Wing adds five tags and two characters, Luke and Leia.

A higher-end $160 Darth Vader's Throne Room Duel and A-Wing set includes two Smart Bricks, three figures, and five smart tags tied to locations and props within the scene.

While the initial release focuses on the Star Wars franchise, Lego is positioning the Smart Brick as a platform-level evolution. The company calls it "the most significant evolution in the Lego System-in-Play since the introduction of the Lego Minifigure in 1978."

Internal documentation suggests future adoption across additional product lines, and recent rumors point to Lego Pokémon as one of the next themes to adopt the technology. The company had previously piloted early versions of the system in a 2024 Lego City set and says Smart Play will "continue to expand through new updates, launches and technology."

Lego spokesperson Jack Rankin said early field tests showed promise in combining NFC tags and sensors in creative ways, describing an instance where children used a sound tag intended for a duck with a helicopter build, resulting in what they called a "duck helicopter."