Editor's take: CES 2026 has made it abundantly clear that the hype around AI in PC products is far from over. HP, one of the more notorious purveyors of audacious commercial ideas, is now attempting to transform the traditional PC into an AI-enabled thin client that requires little more than a monitor... and maybe a power socket.

After attempting to squeeze more revenue from inkless printers via firmware updates, HP is now busy laying off thousands of employees and stuffing AI into everything it touches. The company's latest creation is the EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC, a somewhat powerful computer entirely hidden inside a functioning membrane keyboard.

The EliteBoard G1a is a Copilot+ PC, allegedly designed to deliver desktop-level performance in an ultra-portable form factor. Unlike the Raspberry Pi 400 or the all-in-one keyboard PCs that were trendy decades ago, HP's system is a full x86 computer powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series CPU.

HP's latest packs a Radeon 800M GPU and a 50 TOPS NPU for accelerating local AI inference workloads. The package also includes a pre-paired wireless mouse, an optional 32 W internal battery, an optional integrated fingerprint sensor for secure login, and built-in speakers and microphones. HP claims the system is designed to withstand busy workspaces and occasional spills, noting that the keyboard is easy to clean.

According to HP, the EliteBoard G1a is aimed at enterprise environments where traditional work setups are being reimagined. SVP Guayente Sanmartin said the company's goal is to remove outdated "complexities," such as a full desktop configuration. Ultimately, HP intends to help employees work faster while turning AI from an emerging novelty into a tangible business advantage.

The keyboard PC weighs less than half of a traditional notebook and can easily support any type of display. The idea is that moving a single keyboard is far simpler than relocating an entire desktop setup, making the EliteBoard G1a a potentially ideal solution for companies adopting hot-desking arrangements.

The HP EliteBoard G1a is expected to be available for purchase on HP.com in March. The company has yet to provide pricing details, though more information should emerge in the coming weeks.