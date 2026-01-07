What just happened? AMD announced a range of new laptop and desktop processors across multiple lineups at CES 2026. The new SKUs include a couple of additions to the existing Ryzen AI Max 300 "Strix Halo" series, as well as Ryzen AI 400 and 400 Pro series chips that succeed last year's Ryzen AI 300 family. AMD also announced the Ryzen 7 9850X3D for gaming desktops.

The new Ryzen AI Max+ "Strix Halo" chips include the Ryzen AI Max+ 392 and Ryzen AI Max+ 388. Both feature boost speeds up to 5GHz, XDNA 2 NPUs that offer 50 TOPS of AI compute, and RDNA 3.5 GPUs with 60 TOPS of peak performance. The only difference between them is the core and thread counts: while the former features 12 cores and 24 threads, the latter comes with eight cores and 16 threads.

Also announced was the Ryzen AI 400 "Gorgon Point" lineup packing Zen 5 CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and XDNA 2 NPUs. The architectures are the same as last year's Ryzen AI 300 family, but the new chips have higher CPU clock speeds and upgraded NPU performance, offering up to 60 TOPS of AI compute.

The Ryzen AI 400 family comprises seven chips, led by the 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen AI 9 HX 475. It features max boost speeds up to 5.2GHz, 36MB of cache, 8533 MT/s memory speed, 16 GPU compute units, and 60 TOPS of AI compute. The entry-level SKU is the Ryzen AI 5 430, featuring a 4-core/8-thread CPU, a 4 CU GPU, and a 50 TOPS NPU.

AMD also announced Ryzen AI Pro 400 processors for the enterprise sector. The lineup, which will roll out later this year, is led by the Ryzen AI 9 HX 475. It features 12 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.2GHz of boost speed, a 16 CU integrated GPU clocked at up to 3.1GHz, and a 60 TOPS NPU.

Finally, the Ryzen 9000 desktop series got a new member. The Ryzen 7 9850X3D is a new Zen 5-based processor with eight cores, 16 threads, 104MB of combined L2 and L3 cache, and a 120W TDP. Specs-wise, the 9850X3D is pretty similar to the existing 9800X3D, but with a slight bump in peak frequency from 5.2GHz to 5.6GHz.