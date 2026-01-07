Not so fast: With tech stocks soaring and the AI sector attracting billions in speculative investment, many industry observers and market analysts have warned of a possible bubble, drawing eerie parallels to the dot-com craze of the 90s. AMD CEO Lisa Su, however, disagrees.

Speaking to Bloomberg News on the sidelines of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Su insisted that, despite all the doomsday predictions, AI is the real deal – not just hype that will fade within a year or two.

She noted that millions of people are already using AI for various purposes, and adoption rates are expected to accelerate rapidly. Su predicted that the number of active AI users worldwide could exceed five billion within the next five years.

Su also dismissed concerns that large-scale AI deployment would result in millions of job losses, noting that AMD has not slowed its hiring pace despite embracing AI, unlike many other tech companies. Speaking to CNBC, she said AMD is actually hiring "lots of people" across various positions – "we're hiring people … who are AI-forward."

Crediting AI with boosting productivity within the company, Su emphasized that the technology is "not replacing people," as some observers and activists fear. Instead, AI is augmenting productivity, enabling AMD's engineering and marketing teams to develop and release products faster than ever before.

The AI boom has created massive demand for cutting-edge hardware, and companies like Nvidia and AMD are reaping the benefits. While Nvidia has been one of the biggest beneficiaries, AMD has also experienced impressive growth in its AI hardware business in recent years.

With the AI sector continuing its rapid expansion, Su said she expects demand to reach 10 yottaflops of computing power over the next several years, presenting a huge opportunity for companies like AMD.

At CES 2026, AMD showcased its CDNA 6-based Instinct MI500-series AI accelerators, claiming up to 1,000× more compute performance compared to the MI300X lineup launched in 2023. While the MI500 is scheduled for release in 2027, the company is preparing to roll out the Instinct MI450 series, based on the CDNA 5 architecture, later this year.

On the consumer side, AMD unveiled new Ryzen AI 400 "Gorgon Point" and Ryzen AI Max+ "Strix Halo" processors for laptops and small-form desktops, alongside the Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9850X3D for desktop gaming rigs.