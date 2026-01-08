In brief: MSI unveiled a broad lineup of products at CES 2026 including desktop PCs, all-in-ones, gaming monitors, cases with 180-degree panoramic views, high-performance air and water coolers, and power supply units with real-time system monitoring. The PSUs feature enhanced +12V power stability and an active protection mechanism called GPU Safeguard designed to protect systems against a variety of dangerous power-related anomalies.

The PSU lineup includes four models: the flagship MPG Ai1600TS and MPG Ai1300TS PCIe5, as well as the more mainstream MAG A1200PLS and MAG A1000PLS PCIe5. All four are Titanium efficiency-rated and equipped with high-performance SiC MOSFETs and 100 percent Japanese 105°C capacitors.

The MPG models feature the GPU Safeguard+ active protection mechanism, which monitors each 12V 2×6-pin connector in real time for potential issues, including overheating. If an anomaly is detected – such as excessive current through a single pin or abnormal power spikes lasting more than a few milliseconds – the safety mechanism is triggered, and the user is immediately notified.

The two MAG models are equipped with GPU Safeguard, which offers nearly the same features as Safeguard+, with the main difference being how users are alerted to potential issues. While the MPG power supplies with Safeguard+ provide both audible beeps and on-screen pop-up warnings, the MAG units with Safeguard rely solely on the warning sound.

In both cases, the high-pitched alert continues indefinitely until the PC is powered down using the case's power button. To restart the system, users must disconnect the 12V 2×6-pin connector from the graphics card, inspect for any damage, and then reconnect it before turning the PC back on.

If the user does not respond to the warning within three minutes, the safeguard feature turns the screen off to reduce system load, allowing the connector pins to cool down. The beeping continues and the screen remains blank until the user initiates a shutdown and resets the power cable.

Reports of melting 16-pin 12V 2×6 GPU power connectors have surfaced from RTX 5090, RTX 4090, and Radeon RX 9070 XT users over the past few years, and none of the solutions implemented by hardware vendors have fully resolved the issue. Gamers are hoping that MSI's new technology will finally address the problem, enabling them to play without worrying about damaging their rigs.

Pricing and availability details are pending.