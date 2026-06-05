Something to look forward to: Power supply units are not usually the most exciting part of a PC build, which is why they are often overshadowed by other components. Thermaltake is looking to change that with its new Dockpower PSU series, which reimagines the humble power supply through a unique modular design that allows users to upgrade their PSU without having to redo their cable management.

Taiwanese PC hardware and peripherals manufacturer Thermaltake showcased its Dockpower PSUs at Computex 2026 in Taiwan this week, describing them as the "next generation of PSU architecture."

At first glance, the units look like standard power supplies. In reality, however, they consist of two separate modules secured by a single screw as part of a modular design intended to simplify future upgrades.

The main unit supplies power to the PC, while the secondary unit – which Thermaltake calls the dock module – houses the cable connectors. The dock module is attached to the main unit with a D-ring screw, allowing users to remove it easily when upgrading to a higher-wattage PSU to support a more powerful CPU or GPU.

The two sections are connected through what Thermaltake says are server-grade, 30μ gold-plated contacts. This design allows users to upgrade their power supply by replacing only the main unit, eliminating the need to rewire the entire PC. To perform an upgrade, users simply detach the two sections, remove the existing PSU, install the new unit, reconnect it to the dock module, and secure the assembly in place.

Thermaltake claims its new modular approach represents the most significant innovation in power supply design since modular PSUs first appeared in the early 2000s. The company argues that the design could fundamentally change the way people upgrade their PCs by addressing one of the biggest pain points of upgrading an existing system: cable management.

Thermaltake's Dockpower PSUs are set to launch in Q3 2026 in 750W, 850W, 1000W, and 1200W capacities, priced at $120, $130, $160, and $180, respectively. All four models are 80+ Gold certified and will be available in black and white colorways. The company says additional models will be released in the future, but has not provided details on their power ratings or pricing.