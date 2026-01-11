The takeaway: GameStop could be going the way of Blockbuster sooner than expected. Hundreds of the once-iconic retailer's stores are closing or have already closed in 2026, and almost 600 outlets were shuttered in its fiscal 2024 year.

Like many brick-and-mortar video game stores, GameStop has struggled as the number of buyers opting for physical games over digital downloads keeps shrinking. Its stores have been closing and worker numbers declining for years now.

GameStop said it expected that more stores would go the same way in fiscal 2025 as the 590 that were shuttered in fiscal 2024, which ended in January 2025.

GameStop has permanently closed in Coolidge Corner, along with locations in Braintree, Burlington, Chestnut Hill, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Lunenberg, Malden, Methuen, N. Dartmouth, Peabody, Raynham, Stoughton, Waltham, and Westfield. pic.twitter.com/TBu6OF8Otc – Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 8, 2026

According to an unofficial blogspot post collating the closures, 435 more stores have closed or are in the process of closing.

Reports claim that stores in Ohio, Illinois, New York, Kansas, Kentucky, Connecticut, and Minnesota will close this month, with more being added to the list almost constantly.

In its December SEC filing, GameStop called the closures a "comprehensive store portfolio optimization." The decision on which stores to shutter was based on individual performance and market conditions.

GameStop said it operated 2,325 stores in the US in early 2025, and an estimated 3,200 stores globally in early 2025. Those numbers will be a lot lower now, especially internationally, where the company said it plans to close a significant number of additional locations.

The firm has been trying to stay relevant by upgrading its e-commerce platform to handle digital downloads, merchandise, and exclusive editions, and shifting more sales online as it closes physical stores, which are increasingly positioned as hubs for in-store pickup and community events rather than just traditional retail. It's also partnered with publishers to sell exclusive game editions and collectibles. There were also its ill-fated crypto and NFT experiments.

Been going to this GameStop for over 12 years. Sad to see it go. All the best to the guys Jose, Nick and more. Check them out before they close on the 8th. This is the 18th av location in Bensonhurst Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/hV8NxgESUO – Brooklyn Games & Arcade (@ArcadeBrooklyn) January 3, 2026

But the digital push has yet to pay off. GameStop missed analysts' expectations with its third-quarter revenue of $821 million in December – it was expected to generate $987.3 million. Revenue from hardware and accessories, which include pre-owned games, was down 12% during the quarter.

Closing 20-30% of its stores since the start of 2025 means a lot of GameStop staff have lost their jobs. It's especially jarring when the company's board just announced it would be offering CEO Ryan Cohen up to $35 billion in performance-based stock options, contingent on significantly raising the company's market cap and earnings.

Consumers' move to digital downloads for console games is reshaping the physical retail world. UK video game giant GAME is also struggling. It phased out its pre-owned trade-in and sales business in early 2024.