In a nutshell: Tesla will stop allowing customers to purchase its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software as a one-off payment starting next month. Instead, the autonomous driving assistance feature will only be available in its current $99 per month subscription model.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the change in an X post yesterday. The world's richest person never gave a reason for moving to subscription-only.

The one-off price of FSD has changed a lot over the years. It started at $5,000 in 2019 before increasing to its record high of $15,000 in 2022. This was cut to $12,000 a year later, before Tesla reduced it to the current $8,000 in 2024. The company also reduced the subscription price from its original $199 to $99 in 2024.

In November, Musk admitted that no other automaker wants to license Tesla's FSD technology. He also bemoaned the low adoption rate during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call. Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja said in October that only 12% of the company's current fleet subscribes to the software.

The change is likely driven by a condition of Musk's $1 trillion pay package, approved by Tesla's board last year, that requires reaching 10 million active FSD subscriptions. Making the feature subscription-only is obviously going to help reach that milestone.

Tesla's FSD/Autopilot and related systems have been subject to several NHTSA investigations. In 2024, a report from the NHTSA linked Tesla's Autopilot systems to nearly 1,000 crashes from the last few years, over two dozen of them fatal. The agency launched a new investigation into FSD in October covering about 2.88 million vehicles equipped with the technology. By December 2025, the NHTSA had identified at least 80 instances of alleged FSD violations.

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Tesla's official materials consistently emphasize that FSD is a supervised assistance system, not full autonomy, and that the driver must remain engaged. The company's official position is that the human driver retains ultimate responsibility – to stay attentive, keep hands on the wheel, be ready to intervene, control speed, and not treat the system as "self-driving," despite the system's name.

According to Slingshot Strategies' Electric Vehicle Intelligence Report for August, which surveyed more than 8,000 Americans, only 14% of consumers said FSD makes them more likely to buy a Tesla vehicle. About a third of participants (35%) said it makes them less likely to do so, while 51% said it makes no difference.