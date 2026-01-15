DO YOU AGREE? Affordable indie games have gained popularity on Steam in recent years, partially due to an ongoing trend of well-liked, quirky co-op titles, several of which cost $8. The developer of one of the more successful examples theorized that this price strikes a psychological midpoint between $5 and $10.

In an interview with Game File, Peak co-creator Nick Kaman suggested that the game's $7.99 MSRP feels close enough to $5 in the minds of average consumers. While the developer's hypothesis has no scientific basis, it's hard to argue with a game that sold over 10 million copies.

The price of the comedic co-op title was inspired by a similar game, Content Warning, which launched for $7.99 in 2024. Kaman explained that while the developers of Peak and Content Warning were collaborating on the former, they half-jokingly worked out a theory to determine the pricing.

Peak launched last year at a discounted price of $5, and the two studios determined that $4, $5, and $6 essentially feel the same. Meanwhile, $3 feels like $2, and a $2 game feels like it's free.

Moreover, $12 feels like $10, but increasing the price to $13 begins to feel like $15. Eventually, they reasoned that $7.99 felt closer to $5 despite being closer to $10, creating the largest gap between the perceived cost and the actual price tag.

The idea might have merit. Content Warning has sold at least 5 million copies, but over 6 million users grabbed the game during its day-one giveaway. Another similar $7.99 indie title, RV There Yet, has sold over one million since launching in October. However, another example, R.E.P.O., has enjoyed similar success with a $10 price point, becoming one of Steam's top-grossing games last year. It remains to be seen how much FuzzyBot will charge for its upcoming co-op game, We Gotta Go.

In any case, indie game pricing on Steam has trended slightly downward since at least 2023. Recent analysis from GameDiscoverCo suggests that small developers have settled on a $20 price limit, while AAA games have gradually shifted from $60 to $70.

This has created a gap between $20 and $60 that, while sparse, is not completely abandoned. The developers of Arc Raiders, one of 2025's most successful titles, admitted that the co-op shooter's $40 price point was inspired by Helldivers II, which is Sony's top-selling PC game by far.