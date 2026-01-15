Why $7.99 has become the sweet spot for indie games on Steam
"And we found that eight bucks is still five bucks. It doesn't become ten bucks."By Daniel Sims 12 comments Add TechSpot
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DO YOU AGREE? Affordable indie games have gained popularity on Steam in recent years, partially due to an ongoing trend of well-liked, quirky co-op titles, several of which cost $8. The developer of one of the more successful examples theorized that this price strikes a psychological midpoint between $5 and $10.
In an interview with Game File, Peak co-creator Nick Kaman suggested that the game's $7.99 MSRP feels close enough to $5 in the minds of average consumers. While the developer's hypothesis has no scientific basis, it's hard to argue with a game that sold over 10 million copies.
The price of the comedic co-op title was inspired by a similar game, Content Warning, which launched for $7.99 in 2024. Kaman explained that while the developers of Peak and Content Warning were collaborating on the former, they half-jokingly worked out a theory to determine the pricing.
Peak launched last year at a discounted price of $5, and the two studios determined that $4, $5, and $6 essentially feel the same. Meanwhile, $3 feels like $2, and a $2 game feels like it's free.
Moreover, $12 feels like $10, but increasing the price to $13 begins to feel like $15. Eventually, they reasoned that $7.99 felt closer to $5 despite being closer to $10, creating the largest gap between the perceived cost and the actual price tag.
The idea might have merit. Content Warning has sold at least 5 million copies, but over 6 million users grabbed the game during its day-one giveaway. Another similar $7.99 indie title, RV There Yet, has sold over one million since launching in October. However, another example, R.E.P.O., has enjoyed similar success with a $10 price point, becoming one of Steam's top-grossing games last year. It remains to be seen how much FuzzyBot will charge for its upcoming co-op game, We Gotta Go.
In any case, indie game pricing on Steam has trended slightly downward since at least 2023. Recent analysis from GameDiscoverCo suggests that small developers have settled on a $20 price limit, while AAA games have gradually shifted from $60 to $70.
This has created a gap between $20 and $60 that, while sparse, is not completely abandoned. The developers of Arc Raiders, one of 2025's most successful titles, admitted that the co-op shooter's $40 price point was inspired by Helldivers II, which is Sony's top-selling PC game by far.