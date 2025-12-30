The takeaway: Valve has released a preliminary list of Steam's top-selling games of 2025. Although AAA hits and older live-service titles predictably dominate the list, indie games make a strong showing, especially new releases such as Hollow Knight: Silksong.

The chart ranks games based on revenue earned up until December 1, but Valve will update the list on New Year's Day to include data from December. Still, the available information reveals several trends.

Valve divides games into tiers, but orders them randomly within each tier, so the exact rankings remain unclear. Some users are currently experiencing difficulty loading the page, so the top 24 earners are listed as follows:

Top Sellers

Platinum (Ranks 1-12 at random)

R.E.P.O.

Call of Duty (multiple series entries combined)

Marvel Rivals

Battlefield 6

ARC Raiders

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Apex Legends

Schedule I

Borderlands 4

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

Gold (13-24)

Baldur's Gate 3

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Split Fiction

EA Sports FC 26

Cyberpunk 2077

Dead by Daylight

Elden Ring Nightreign

Warframe

Red Dead Redemption 2

Helldivers 2

The appearance of titles like Call of Duty, Borderlands 4, and Monster Hunter Wilds is unsurprising, but R.E.P.O. and Schedule I demonstrate that small-scale indie hits can be just as popular as the industry's biggest games. Titles like R.E.P.O. and Peak, which rank among Steam's most-played games, also reflect a rising trend of cheap, quirky co-op games that currently drive the indie sector.

The ranking also confirms the success of Battlefield 6, which experienced the biggest launch in the franchise's 23-year history. Analysts estimate that EA's military first-person shooter has become one of only a handful of games to outsell Call of Duty over the last two decades. However, this year's entry, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, might have more active players through Game Pass subscriptions.

Gauging revenue from individual Call of Duty games has become difficult since Activision began listing all titles under a unified launcher, which appears as a single entry in revenue earnings charts. Prior analysis of the client's activity since 2023 shows that the industry titan has been steadily losing players since the release of Modern Warfare II.

Valve also ranked 2025's new releases based on two-week sales revenue. Although the list resembles the top sellers, Hollow Knight: Silksong is a notable addition. The long-anticipated metroidvania sequel's September launch crashed servers for every major game platform simultaneously. Other surprisingly successful launches include Dune: Awakening and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which earned an unexpected Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards.

New Releases

Platinum (Ranks 1-12 at random)

ARC Raiders

Dune: Awakening

EA Sports FC 26

Battlefield 6

Monster Hunter Wilds

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Elden Ring Nightreign

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Schedule I

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Borderlands 4

Gold (13-24)

Split Fiction

Inzoi

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Europa Universalis V

Anno 117: Pax Romana

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dying Light: The Beast

Stellar Blade

Dispatch

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Doom: The Dark Ages

Silksong and Hades II predictably rank among the games most often played on Steam Deck. Meanwhile, the list of the most popular demos of 2025 includes Schedule I, Stellar Blade, and the Monster Hunter Wilds benchmark.