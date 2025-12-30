Steam's 2025 best sellers show indie games competing with AAA hits
Silksong, Kingdom Come II, and Schedule I rank highlyBy Daniel Sims
TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust.
The takeaway: Valve has released a preliminary list of Steam's top-selling games of 2025. Although AAA hits and older live-service titles predictably dominate the list, indie games make a strong showing, especially new releases such as Hollow Knight: Silksong.
The chart ranks games based on revenue earned up until December 1, but Valve will update the list on New Year's Day to include data from December. Still, the available information reveals several trends.
Valve divides games into tiers, but orders them randomly within each tier, so the exact rankings remain unclear. Some users are currently experiencing difficulty loading the page, so the top 24 earners are listed as follows:
Top Sellers
Platinum (Ranks 1-12 at random)
- R.E.P.O.
- Call of Duty (multiple series entries combined)
- Marvel Rivals
- Battlefield 6
- ARC Raiders
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Apex Legends
- Schedule I
- Borderlands 4
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Gold (13-24)
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Split Fiction
- EA Sports FC 26
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dead by Daylight
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Warframe
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Helldivers 2
The appearance of titles like Call of Duty, Borderlands 4, and Monster Hunter Wilds is unsurprising, but R.E.P.O. and Schedule I demonstrate that small-scale indie hits can be just as popular as the industry's biggest games. Titles like R.E.P.O. and Peak, which rank among Steam's most-played games, also reflect a rising trend of cheap, quirky co-op games that currently drive the indie sector.
The ranking also confirms the success of Battlefield 6, which experienced the biggest launch in the franchise's 23-year history. Analysts estimate that EA's military first-person shooter has become one of only a handful of games to outsell Call of Duty over the last two decades. However, this year's entry, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, might have more active players through Game Pass subscriptions.
Gauging revenue from individual Call of Duty games has become difficult since Activision began listing all titles under a unified launcher, which appears as a single entry in revenue earnings charts. Prior analysis of the client's activity since 2023 shows that the industry titan has been steadily losing players since the release of Modern Warfare II.
Valve also ranked 2025's new releases based on two-week sales revenue. Although the list resembles the top sellers, Hollow Knight: Silksong is a notable addition. The long-anticipated metroidvania sequel's September launch crashed servers for every major game platform simultaneously. Other surprisingly successful launches include Dune: Awakening and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which earned an unexpected Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards.
New Releases
Platinum (Ranks 1-12 at random)
- ARC Raiders
- Dune: Awakening
- EA Sports FC 26
- Battlefield 6
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Schedule I
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Borderlands 4
Gold (13-24)
- Split Fiction
- Inzoi
- Digimon Story Time Stranger
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Europa Universalis V
- Anno 117: Pax Romana
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dying Light: The Beast
- Stellar Blade
- Dispatch
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Doom: The Dark Ages
Silksong and Hades II predictably rank among the games most often played on Steam Deck. Meanwhile, the list of the most popular demos of 2025 includes Schedule I, Stellar Blade, and the Monster Hunter Wilds benchmark.