Something NOT to look forward to: While the "thin client" concept is as old as mainframe computing itself, current market conditions are making the idea increasingly compelling. Big Tech companies are eager to begin replacing traditional personal computers, driven in large part by... you guessed it, AI.

Major IT corporations have attempted to replace personal computers with cloud-tethered devices for years, across different eras of computing history. The concept of a "cloud PC" is not new, but with hardware costs continuing to rise, the idea may finally be gaining traction. From Jeff Bezos's perspective, the internet-connected box is ready to become the primary computing device for most users.

As highlighted by Windows Central, Bezos reiterated his familiar views on cloud-based PCs during the DealBook Summit hosted by The New York Times back in 2024. The Amazon founder recounted a visit to a historic brewery that featured a 100-year-old electric generator on display.

Such generators were once essential, before electric grids became widespread and reliable, but today they exist mainly as historical artifacts. Bezos argued – and likely still believes – that local computing systems are now in a similar position. While consumers may still view personal computers as essential devices, he suggested that they will eventually transition to a cloud-only model.

Amazon started as an online book retailer but is now one of the "big three" players in the cloud computing market, alongside Google and Microsoft. The company began selling its own version of a modern thin client several years ago, repurposing the Fire TV Cube streaming device into the WorkSpaces Thin Client.

More recently, Microsoft introduced the Windows 365 Link, a locked-down, purpose-built device designed to meet the needs of enterprise customers. Other major PC manufacturers are following the trend as well, with HP unveiling the EliteBoard AI PC – a keyboard-sized desktop replacement – at CES 2026.

Bezos has made many accurate predictions over the years, but he is also one of several Big Tech executives who tend to get carried away with ambitious and often unrealistic concepts, such as artificial general intelligence or Mars colonization. The push to satisfy investor enthusiasm for massive AI data centers arguably falls into the same category, with recent estimates suggesting that the industry may struggle to repay its debts for decades.

Meanwhile, chip manufacturers are redirecting a significant portion of their production toward supporting this AI-driven frenzy, often at the expense of consumer markets. As DRAM, SSDs, GPUs, and other essential hardware components become increasingly expensive for most users, cloud PCs may start to look like an appealing alternative for everyday computing. Bezos is actively working to turn that vision into reality.