The takeaway: The world's leading technology companies are quietly dismantling one of Silicon Valley's oldest assumptions: that elite academic credentials reliably indicate exceptional talent. As artificial intelligence reshapes the nature of work, firms such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Cisco are systematically relaxing degree requirements and placing greater emphasis on skills acquired outside traditional university settings.

At the center of this shift is Google, co-founded by Sergey Brin, who began developing the company's search algorithm while pursuing graduate studies at Stanford in 1994. His collaboration with Larry Page produced PageRank, the foundation for what would become Google in 1998.

Nearly three decades later, however, the company is moving away from the very academic model that once defined it. Between 2017 and 2022, the share of Google job postings requiring a bachelor's degree fell from 93 percent to 77 percent, according to analysis by the Burning Glass Institute.

"In as much as we've hired a lot of academic stars, we've hired tons of people who don't have bachelor's degrees," Brin told Fortune. "They just figure things out on their own in some weird corner."

This approach, now spreading across major employers, reflects a broader reassessment of what a diploma signifies in an era where technical skills can be self-taught and measured more accurately through project-based assessments. Microsoft, Apple, and Cisco have all reduced degree requirements, while financial and data firms outside Silicon Valley are following suit.

The debate also affects the culture of the universities that fueled the tech boom. Stanford University, long seen as the incubator for founders ranging from Nike's Phil Knight to LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman, remains at the symbolic heart of this discussion.

Yet Brin himself, a Stanford alumnus, told students last month that his academic choices were driven by intellectual curiosity rather than credentials. "I chose computer science because I had a passion for it," he said. "It was kind of a no-brainer for me. I guess you could say I was also lucky because I was in such a transformative field."

He also cautioned students against reshaping their studies out of fear that AI could render certain jobs obsolete. "I wouldn't go off and switch to comparative literature because you think the AI is good at coding," he said. "The AI is probably even better at comparative literature, just to be perfectly honest."

Executives outside Google have reached similar conclusions. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told Fortune in a 2024 interview that academic achievement does not always correlate with performance or character. "I don't think necessarily because you go to an Ivy League school or have great grades, it means you're going to be a great worker or great person," he said.

Dimon added that employers often overlook qualified individuals. "If you look at the skills of people, it is amazing how skilled people are in something, but it didn't show up in their resume."

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has echoed that sentiment, despite holding multiple degrees himself, including a JD from Stanford. Karp said his company treats every employee equally once hired, regardless of academic background. "If you did not go to school, or you went to a school that's not that great, or you went to Harvard, Princeton, or Yale, once you come to Palantir, you're a Palantirian. No one cares about the other stuff," he said during an earnings call last year.

The shift toward skills-based hiring, according to Great Place to Work CEO Michael Bush, reflects growing recognition that credential filters may exclude qualified candidates. "Almost everyone is realizing that they're missing out on great talent by having a degree requirement," Bush said. "That snowball is just growing."

For Brin, the implications go beyond hiring. As the credentials that once defined professional opportunity lose relevance, he suggested that universities themselves may need to rethink their missions. "I just would rethink what it means to have a university," Brin said.