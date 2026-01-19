WTF?! We've seen plenty of LCD screens appear on PC components over the years, from CPU coolers and graphics cards to motherboards and cases. But Korean hardware company Zalman has revealed what is probably a first: an anti-sag GPU bracket with a built-in display.

For the most part, the ZM-VS3 looks like the majority of anti-sag GPU brackets. It features the usual height-adjustment and even has some ARGB sync lighting for those who simply can't have too much RGB inside their cases.

The differentiator here is that the ZM-VS3 also has an LCD screen embedded on the left half of the bracket.

The bracket uses a 5V 3-pin ARGB lead and a 9-pin USB header for its electronics. The screen itself appears to be limited to showing your CPU and GPU temperatures alongside the time – there's no mention on the product page of being able to change this or display the likes of images and GIFs, as is the case with other screen-bearing PC components.

The display comes with a 45-degree tilt function so it can be viewed easily from your desk when the PC is facing forward and slightly in front of the user.

As for the rest of the specs, the bracket measures 288mm x 15.5mm x 105mm. It has a minimum height of 50mm, weighs 284 grams, and is attached via a spare PCIe slot. It also comes in both black and white, so you can pick the one that best matches your case.

The ZM-VS3 is available now in South Korea. It's priced at 18,000 KRW. That's around $12, which is about what you'd pay for a standard anti-sag bracket with no bells or whistles (or screens).

If you're not interested in the screen but do want a fancy (and much more expensive) bracket, Asus has its ROG Herculx model. It also has ARGB lighting, and features an embedded spirit level along with toolless setup and removal (no spare PCIe slot needed). It does cost $43, though.

If you really love PC components packed with screens, take a look at Jonsbo's TF3-360SC AIO coolers, which has three customizable screens in the radiator and another in the pump block.