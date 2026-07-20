Connecting the dots: Given its high price and the far-from-cutting-edge hardware, some have assumed that the Steam Machine isn't going to be a big seller for Valve. But according to a new report, the mini-PC/console hybrid is selling between 12,000 and 15,000 units per week.

Those figures come from Boiling Steam, which used Steam's own global best-sellers list to estimate the number of Steam Machine sales.

The device is currently the platform's second-biggest seller globally, sitting behind Counter-Strike 2 and above Palworld. Based on real-time revenue data, it's estimated that Counter-Strike 2 generates around $19 million and $20 million in revenue each week. Palworld, meanwhile, earns around $7 million to $9 million weekly. That puts the Steam Machine's revenue somewhere between $10 million and $18 million each week.

A weighted average distribution model shows that 65% of people who buy a Steam Machine pick the $1,049 base option with 512GB of storage, while the remaining 35% opt for the $1,349 2TB version. Using that model, the average price someone pays for a Steam Machine is $1,154.

In the lower-bound scenario, around 8,700 Steam Machines are sold each week. The upper bound is limited to 15,600 units, and the mid bound is 12,000 to 15,000 units. That would put annual sales somewhere between 600,000 and 750,000 units.

One of the big caveats here is that most hyped products experience a boom in sales upon launch before an inevitable slowdown over the following weeks and months, which could cause sales to fall by 20% to 30%. That cooling-off period could be exacerbated as cheaper competitors are released. One also has to wonder how many initial units were bought by scalpers.

Despite a lot of these calculations being based on rough estimates, they still offer a good idea of how many Steam Machines are being purchased – Valve doesn't release official figures. One million Steam Machines sold in just a year and a half would certainly be an impressive feat for something that has faced plenty of criticism over its price and performance.

What might also help Steam Machine sales is the recent release of official Windows drivers for the device, allowing owners to install software and games that SteamOS does not yet support, such as multiplayer titles with strict anti-cheat systems. Benchmarks found that in most games, SteamOS and Windows 11 were within a few frames of each other.