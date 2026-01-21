Highly anticipated: OpenAI is preparing to make its first real push beyond software and into consumer hardware, a move that could reshape how people interact with AI. The company has confirmed that its first consumer device will launch later this year, and while details remain tightly guarded, recent rumors point to a pair of AI-powered earbuds codenamed "Sweetpea," signaling OpenAI's ambitions to bring its technology out of the cloud and into everyday life.

Speaking to Axios at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, Chris Lehane, said the upcoming device is one of the company's top priorities and remains on track for a launch in the second half of the year.

Lehane did not provide further details, but Taiwan's Economic Daily reports that OpenAI is targeting a global release in September 2026. The publication adds that the device is expected to be manufactured by Foxconn in Vietnam, with OpenAI projecting first-year sales of between 40 and 50 million units.

Reports about the AI earbuds first surfaced earlier this month, when tipster Smart Pikachu claimed that OpenAI's debut consumer device would use a 2nm Samsung Exynos chip for on-device AI processing. Most of the AI workload, however, is reportedly expected to run in the cloud.

Hearing fresh detail on Openai "To-go" hardware project from last report. Now confirmed it is a special audio product to replace Airpod, internal code name is "Sweetpea"



On manufacturing, Foxconn has been told to prepare for total 5 devices by Q4 2028. All not known but a home… https://t.co/svOCBuyapI pic.twitter.com/SFumFfRIeF – Smart Pikachu (Weibo) (@zhihuipikachu) January 12, 2026

OpenAI announced last May that it had acquired an AI startup co-founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive for a reported $6.5 billion. The company also confirmed it is working with Ive on multiple AI-focused devices that could launch over the next few years.

In addition to the earbuds, OpenAI is rumored to be developing a second consumer device codenamed "Gumdrop."

That product is said to include a range of sensors, along with cameras and microphones for contextual awareness. Unlike Sweetpea, Gumdrop is not expected to be a wearable and would instead be carried in a pocket, similar to a smartphone.

Even as OpenAI moves into consumer hardware, ChatGPT remains the company's flagship product and continues to receive frequent updates. Most recently, OpenAI announced plans to roll out an AI-based age prediction system designed to estimate a user's age and automatically apply content protections if the system identifies them as a minor.