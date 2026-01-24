What just happened? Tesla is reshaping how its cars drive themselves – or, more precisely, how much owners pay for that help. The company is killing Autopilot and stripping Autosteer lane-keeping from Model 3 and Model Y trims, steering customers toward a Full Self-Driving subscription as the only way to get automated steering back.

For more than a decade, Autopilot has served as Tesla's foundational driver-assistance system. It pairs Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which maintains speed and following distance, with Autosteer, which reads lane markings and makes steering corrections to keep the car centered, including through curves.

In practice, those features delivered classic Level 2 automation: the car controlled speed and steering on highways, but the driver had to stay alert, keep hands on the wheel, and remain ready to intervene at any moment. That blend of partial automation – delivered over the air and improved over time – became central to Tesla's pitch and a model other automakers later adopted.

Ars Technica reports that Tesla is dismantling that bundle. The company has discontinued Autopilot as a standard driver-assistance option in the United States and Canada, updating its configurator so new vehicles no longer ship with the full suite. Instead, they now come standard only with Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which relies on the vehicle's vision-based sensors and onboard computing to monitor traffic ahead and automatically adjust speed and following distance.

What's missing is the software layer that uses the same camera data and neural networks to track lane boundaries, plan a lateral path, and issue continuous steering commands through the electric power steering system. In other words, the hardware remains fully capable, but Tesla no longer enables the lane-keeping logic by default.

Meanwhile, Tesla is restructuring access to its more advanced Full Self-Driving system. Until mid-February, buyers can still purchase FSD outright for $8,000, permanently unlocking the feature set on a specific vehicle. After February 14, Tesla will drop the one-time purchase option and offer FSD exclusively through a $99-per-month subscription.

Full Self-Driving remains classified as a supervised Level 2 system, designed to operate on surface streets and highways while handling tasks such as automated lane changes, navigation-aware driving, and negotiating traffic lights and stop signs. It runs on Tesla's in-house software stack, which ingests data from multiple cameras, processes it with neural networks trained on fleet data, and executes control commands in real time on the car's dedicated compute hardware.

The technical shift is less about new capabilities than how they are packaged and sold. Autosteer, previously part of Autopilot, now sits in the FSD tier, with lane detection, path planning, and steering control included only in the paid feature set. Drivers who want the car to help stay centered in their lane on the highway – previously provided by Autopilot – must now opt into FSD, either by paying the one-time fee before it disappears or by subscribing monthly.

These product decisions come amid regulatory and legal pressure. In California, an administrative law judge ruled that Tesla engaged in deceptive marketing around Autopilot and FSD by overstating their capabilities and implying a level of autonomy the systems did not provide. The ruling recommended a 90-day suspension of Tesla's license to sell vehicles in the state, which the California Department of Motor Vehicles stayed for 60 days, giving the company time to correct its marketing, including dropping the Autopilot name.

Meanwhile, Autopilot has been at the center of multiple wrongful-death lawsuits in the US, including a recent case that led to a roughly $329 million verdict against Tesla. Against that backdrop, retiring the Autopilot name and consolidating advanced driver assistance under the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) package streamlines Tesla's lineup and may strengthen the company's case that its marketing is now clearer.

Instead of multiple overlapping packages – Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, FSD – Tesla now offers a basic cruise-control layer and a single premium stack. The practical effect is that the everyday convenience that originally sold many drivers on Tesla's technology has shifted from the base layer to the subscription tier.

There is also a direct link to Tesla's business goals. FSD adoption has lagged internal expectations, and one key milestone in Elon Musk's $1 trillion CEO performance award is reaching 10 million active FSD subscriptions and 20 million delivered vehicles – a combination that would require a very high global take rate if both targets are met.

Putting Autosteer – a feature many owners now see as part of a modern EV driving experience – behind a recurring fee is a clear way to boost adoption. Rather than selling a speculative promise of future autonomy, Tesla is monetizing a familiar, proven feature.

For customers evaluating a new Tesla, the reality is simple but stark. A Model 3 or Model Y now comes with only Traffic Aware Cruise Control as standard automation, plus a time-limited FSD trial. Lane-keeping is no longer part of the default driving experience. To regain an Autopilot-era highway setup, buyers must subscribe to Full Self-Driving or, for a limited time, purchase it outright before that option disappears.