Highly anticipated: Racing fans have plenty to get excited about after the Xbox Developer Direct event revealed more of Forza Horizon 6. The next entry in the racing series looks amazing, and we now know the minimum specs required to play the game. Surprisingly, it includes an iGPU – but one that has made a lot of promises.

Forza Horizon 6's Steam page shows the bare minimum users will need to play the racer. Microsoft says the requirements have increased compared to the previous entry, which you'd expect, though it does include Intel's B390 iGPU.

The specs consist of an Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 or AMD RX 6500 XT or Intel Arc A380 / Arc B390. The next Forza Horizon also requires an SSD.

The Arc B390 iGPU was on show when Intel displayed the Core Ultra 3 series processors at CES earlier this month. The company said it crushes AMD's best mobile graphics. According to Chipzilla, a Core Ultra X9 388H equipped with the Arc B390 iGPU is around 73% faster than the Ryzen AI HX 370 on average with upscaling, and 82% faster at native resolution. AMD's Strix Point SoC is powered by Radeon 890M integrated graphics.

Intel also said that the Arc B390 is around 10% faster than the RTX 4050 on average. Reports from CES said the iGPU was able to hit almost 55fps on the very demanding Cyberpunk 2077 at 1200p on high settings – without upscaling.

Speaking of which, Forza Support's FAQ confirms that the PC version of the game supports upscaling by Nvidia's DLSS, AMD's FSR, and Intel's XeSS.

Other platform-specific features in the game include ray tracing and uncapped framerates.

The full PC-spec requirements for Forza Horizon 6 will arrive closer to the game's launch date, May 19, 2026.

Set in Japan, Forza Horizon 6 builds on the open-world racing formula that defines the Horizon subseries, with Playground Games recreating a large, interconnected map inspired by the country's cities, countryside, and mountain roads.

The game will offer a mix of dense urban street racing, winding touge-style routes, and wide-open highways, all supported by dynamic weather and seasonal changes. According to the developer, Forza Horizon 6 also delivers upgraded lighting, more detailed environments, and expanded PC features, with additional gameplay and location details expected ahead of launch.