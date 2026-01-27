In a nutshell: It's no secret that the memory crisis is a nightmare for PC gamers looking to buy new hardware. AMD is well aware of this and could be offering a partial solution for upgraders: a bundle featuring the upcoming Ryzen 7 9850X3D, 32GB of RAM, and a large CPU cooler. Sadly, it might only be available in China.

AMD's next entry in its X3D series, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, lands on January 29. Uniko's hardware spotted an interesting official version of the chip in China, packaged with a Cooler Master cooler and some V-Color RAM.

The CPU has an MSRP of $499 in the US, $20 above the original launch price of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The Cooler Master Hyper 612 Apex also included in the bundle goes for $80, but the biggest cost of all is, of course, the memory. The sad fact is that the 32GB V-Color Manta XFinity RGB DDR5-6000 is currently an obscene $500 or thereabouts – a lot higher than the $200 it cost when it launched in September 2025.

a very nice box

vcolor x amd x coolermaster



i bet that dram kit is 4800c58

no diff bro no diff



bilibili 喜欢就买JustBuyhttps://t.co/9Chlgymbed pic.twitter.com/5u2qtFKHv3 – UNIKO's Hardware 🌏 (@unikoshardware) January 26, 2026

Unfortunately, we don't know how much the bundle costs, though the combined price of all the individual components is somewhere around $1,080.

The logos of the three companies appearing on the box hint at this being an official collaboration between the firms, but whether we see this bundle outside of China remains to be seen. Given the stupid prices of memory these days, a (presumably) money-saving bundle could prove popular among those looking to upgrade several components.

The world's most advanced gaming processor just got faster.



AMD Ryzen™ 7 9850X3D

Available Jan 29th | $499



Built for gamers who demand smooth, relentless performance when it matters most. pic.twitter.com/xtfH0lg7X2 – David McAfee (@McAfeeDavid_AMD) January 22, 2026

Several retailers are offering similar if non-official bundle packs with included memory. Micro Center has one that comes with a Ryzen 9 9950X3D, an MSI X870E-PRO motherboard, and 32GB of Crucial Pro DDR5, all for $979.

Like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D features an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 5 configuration with 104 MB of total cache and a 120 W TDP. The key distinction is a higher boost frequency, with AMD pushing the peak clock from 5.2 GHz on the 9800X3D to 5.6 GHz on the 9850X3D. That 400 MHz uplift is the result of improved binning and frequency tuning, rather than any changes to the underlying core architecture.