In a nutshell: Google introduced its Chromebook systems in 2011. Powered by ChromeOS, the machines initially gained popularity in niche markets such as education. The cloud-based proprietary operating system that powers these devices, however, is reportedly on track to be phased out. Its successor, the upcoming "Aluminium OS" project, is expected to take its place.

After years of rumors and speculation, Google confirmed in 2025 that it plans to "fuse" Android and ChromeOS into a single desktop platform. The new system, known internally as Aluminium OS, is reportedly already under active development. What remains unclear is the fate of ChromeOS, the operating system that has powered every Chromebook sold to date.

According to recently surfaced court documents, ChromeOS is slated for retirement. Google will continue to support the internet-focused OS for several more years but plans to phase it out entirely by 2034. After that, Aluminium OS could become the unified platform for new desktop machines and thin clients sold under Google's brand.

The revelation comes from court transcripts in Google's antitrust case, where a US judge officially recognized Mountain View as holding an unlawful monopoly in web search. After losing the battle against the Department of Justice, Google is now focused on mitigating the case's most severe consequences. So far, the company has retained ownership of the Chrome web browser, but ChromeOS and future OS iterations remain a separate and uncertain issue.

The transcript confirms that Google is required to continue supporting existing ChromeOS devices "at least" until 2033, in order to honor its 10-year support commitment to customers. The judge ruled that Google can no longer impose unlawful search agreements on third-party companies, but ChromeOS and its derivatives are essentially sophisticated layers built around the Chrome browser and Linux.

Chrome's layout engine remains a crucial component of ChromeOS and is expected to play the same role in Aluminium OS. The new system is anticipated to be an Android variant optimized for desktop scenarios, offering full – or at least largely compatible – support for Android and ChromeOS apps adapted for larger screens. Aluminium OS is also expected to be the first Android line capable of running on both Arm and x86 CPU architectures.

The US Department of Justice sued Google to prevent the company from abusing its dominant position in the web search market. If Aluminium OS functions as Google has indicated in court, Mountain View could potentially establish a new dominant position in low-cost educational devices and desktop Android clients in the coming years.