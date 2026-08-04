Laptop Intelligence: Google finally announced the much-talked-about project to blend Android and ChromeOS into a new, AI-driven "computing" experience earlier this year. Now, the first OEM Googlebook design has leaked ahead of the machine's expected – and still unconfirmed – release date.

Google unveiled the Googlebook laptop in May, explaining that several OEMs would be joining in with their own take on the AI-ready machine. Thanks to Digital Citizen, we now have a closer look at the Googlebook Lenovo is building for a late-2026 release. The Lenovo Googlebook 15 carries some design choices expected to become standard across the new platform, while other hardware decisions set minimalism aside in favor of better connectivity.

The leak shows what seems to be a full press image set for Lenovo's Googlebook 15. The PC giant has apparently built one of the very first Googlebook laptops to reach the market, a notable milestone that could help shape the early commercial fortunes of Google's latest hardware push.

The Lenovo Googlebook 15 features some of the platform's most distinctive design choices, starting with a Google "G" key at the bottom left of the keyboard. Much like Microsoft's much-maligned Copilot key, the new G key is expected to serve as a shortcut to launch the Gemini chatbot.

The keyboard also includes 14 Function keys, with a dedicated accessibility key on the upper right that's rarely seen in laptop designs. According to the leaked press images, the Lenovo Googlebook 15 comes packed with connectivity on both sides. Options include a full-sized HDMI port, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and what appears to be a full-sized USB-A port alongside a second USB-C port.

The leaked images provide a rendered mockup of what should be Googlebook's UI, with a rather standard desktop offering and a status bar taken straight from a modern Android iteration. Googlebooks use Aluminium OS, a new operating system Google has been working on for a while to bridge Android app compatibility with ChromeOS' always-on environment.

The one thing the images don't reveal is any hint of actual hardware specifications. Google has called the Googlebook its most advanced laptop yet, built to get the most out of the Gemini chatbot, with the company framing intelligence as the new spec that matters most. As PCWorld has noted, the heavy reliance on automation and agentic AI could make Googlebooks the first wave of "anti-personal computers," devices designed to act on a user's intent, leaving them no longer solely in control of the machine.