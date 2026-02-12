What just happened? Russia is launching a full crackdown on foreign messaging apps. The country has completely blocked WhatsApp while slowing down Telegram's service. The move is part of Moscow's push to get its population using domestic communication app Max and further isolate itself from the global internet.

Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said that Telegram would begin slowing nationwide for the country's 60 million users as it had not addressed long-running violations. Moscow says foreign apps must follow local laws and store Russian users' data within the country.

Soon after the announcement, WhatsApp posted the following message on X: "Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia. We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected."

Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia.… – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 12, 2026

Slowing down Telegram has led to rare criticism against the Kremlin from soldiers, pro-war bloggers, and influencers. Telegram has been the primary platform for many of those supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russian soldiers on the frontline have also warned against hobbling Telegram. The app is used by troops to coordinate logistics, share updates, and even organize fundraising for equipment and munitions. It comes as the Russian military struggles with communications issues after its access to Starlink services in Ukraine was cut off following talks between Elon Musk and Kyiv.

The Guardian reports that one soldier described Telegram as "the only chain" linking units with various state structures and agencies, urging officials to reconsider: "Before you do this, think about whether it's really necessary," he said.

Pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Dva Mayora wrote, "Telegram remains almost the only means of communication in active combat units and helps coordinate inter-agency mobile fire groups."

Even regional Russian officials who use the app for public messaging and private communication are concerned about the effects of slowing it down.

Pavel Durov, the Russian Telegram founder who lives in Dubai, compared Russia's efforts to those of Iran. "Restricting citizens' freedom is never the right answer," he said in a statement. "Telegram stands for freedom of speech and privacy, no matter the pressure."

Russia has spent years planning for a sovereign internet, even before its invasion of Ukraine. It hopes that the crackdown on foreign apps will convince citizens to use the state-sponsored Max app, which is modelled on China's WeChat.

Max has 55 million users across Russia, around half the number of people reportedly using WhatsApp – the country's most-used messaging service. Russia has ordered Max to be preinstalled on new phones, which has done little to alleviate fears that the government could use it for surveillance purposes.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said WhatsApp could return to Russia if Meta enters into dialogue with Russian authorities over complying with the country's laws, something that's almost certainly not going to happen.