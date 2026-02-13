Want a 1,000W MSI RTX 5090 Lightning Z priced at $5,090? You'll need to win a draw to buy it
And a 1,600W PSU, tooBy Rob Thubron 12 comments Add TechSpot
TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust.
WTF?! Think the memory crisis has pushed graphics card prices too high? Then you might want to avoid the MSI RTX 5090 Lightning Z, a card many say is essentially an RTX 5090 Ti. It costs a comical (and apt) $5,090. It's also a limited edition that's pretty much sold out everywhere, so you'll need to enter a draw for a chance to buy this GPU.
Lightning is MSI's highest-end GPU series, with the Z suffix indicating the top-tier variant of the lineup, aimed at extreme overclockers and enthusiasts.
The RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z is the cream of the crop in that respect. Its "WTF" spec list includes two 12V-2x6 power connectors, a 3 oz copper PCB, a 40-phase VRM, and a carbon fibre backplate in the build.
The card also comes with a second "extreme" vBIOS that increases the power limit from the standard "OC" setting's 800W to 1,000W. There's even a 2,500W XOC BIOS that that owners must request from MSI and that voids the warranty when enabled. MSI recommends that users have at least a 1,600W PSU in their systems.
If that's not enough, MSI's monster also features an attached AIO liquid cooler and an 8-inch display panel, though our own Steve Walton wasn't too pleased with it being an LCD rather than OLED and the way it's recognized as a second monitor.
If you happen to be incredibly wealthy and want an RTX 5090 Lightning Z, buying one right now isn't as easy as handing over the $5,090.
The GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z has officially hit the shelves⚡️– MSI Gaming (@msigaming) February 12, 2026
With only 1,300 units available globally, this is the definition of "blink and you'll miss it" 😉
Move fast if you want to be one of the lucky few✨#LightningZ #Unboxing #WorldRecord pic.twitter.com/SwHCWRqEDW
Only 1,300 of these limited-edition units have been made. They're already pretty much sold out, so getting hold of one is going to be even more difficult than usual.
A Taiwan retailer claims that 100 of the cards have been allocated to the country alone. However, MSI has confirmed there is a lottery draw for the opportunity to buy one – a scheme we saw in Japan when the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 first launched.
The draw is open to residents of the US only. If you are a lucky winner, remember that you can only buy one, so bad luck if you wanted to hand over $50,000+ for ten of these cards. The written version of Steve's HUB review will be on TechSpot soon.