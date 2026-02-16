In brief: Apple has sent out media invites for its next product introduction. Referred to simply as a "special Apple Experience," the joint event will play out across three major cities – New York, London, and Shanghai – and is expected to be smaller in scale than traditional Apple media gatherings.

Most expect to see Apple introduce a handful of new products at the event including the iPhone 17e. The entry-level iPhone will likely be a dialed back variant of the standard iPhone 17, but with enough bells and whistles to drum up consumer interest. The handset is said to be powered by the same A19 SoC as the original, and could ship with support for MagSafe wireless charging.

Barring any last minute changes, the iPhone 17e is expected to retail at the same $599 price as last year's iPhone 16e.

Cupertino is also reportedly gearing up to introduce new MacBooks with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a refreshed base model iPad, and an updated iPad Air. We could also see a refreshed version of Apple's Studio Display, a low-cost MacBook powered by an A18 SoC, and even new Apple TV and HomePod mini models.

Apple's "special experience" is scheduled to take place on March 4, 2026, at 9 am Eastern. Such events typically provide members of the invited media with an opportunity to learn more about Apple's new products and go hands-on in a controlled environment. Apple is usually quick to bring its new products to market following their unveiling, so interested parties will likely be able to get their hands on the new gear sooner rather than later.

It's worth highlighting that Apple's invitation doesn't specifically mention anything about new products; rather, it only includes a single 3D graphic of the company's logo constructed of green, yellow, and blue discs. As such, there's no guarantee we will see any new products although given the timing of the event, it is probably a safe bet.

Image credit: Andy Wang, Jass Hernandez