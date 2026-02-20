Winners & losers: Consumer tech brands have become an increasingly frequent target of sophisticated online fraud, where fake support sites, cloned branding, and social engineering can strip users of thousands within minutes. Netgear's legal team experienced this firsthand when scammers set up convincing replicas of its customer service pages, selling bogus support plans to unsuspecting router owners. As the counterfeit sites multiplied faster than takedown notices could be filed, the San Jose-based company realized it needed to rethink its defense strategy.

Last summer, Netgear tried something unconventional. Instead of relying solely on law firms and cyber investigators, it recruited a teenager. Wyatt, a 16-year-old high school student interning with the company through a family connection, was given a simple but risky assignment: make contact with the scammers themselves.

Armed with an alias, a burner phone, and a neutral email address, Wyatt posed as an average user struggling with a broken router. The ruse was part of a broader legal strategy designed by K&L Gates LLP partner Morgan Nickerson, who was leading Netgear's pursuit of the fraudsters. What the firm needed, Nickerson said, wasn't another attorney: it was someone fluent in online culture, someone who could think and move at the speed of the scammers.

At first, Wyatt's deception didn't work. The con artists quickly spotted his lack of technical knowledge when he couldn't produce the model or serial numbers. But persistence paid off. As he learned their scripts and tactics, the intern began collecting valuable digital evidence. Fraudulent invoices sent to his alias email revealed PayPal accounts and email addresses linked to real bank records.

Those clues formed the foundation of a federal lawsuit filed in Massachusetts. Using subpoena power, Netgear's legal team followed the money trail, tracing it back to accounts in India. By December, the company secured a judgment worth more than $860,000 against several firms used to funnel the proceeds of the scam.

For Netgear, the win wasn't just financial. The effort demonstrated that combining legal tools with unconventional digital sleuthing could deter attackers more effectively than reactive takedowns. Once the scammers' revenue pipeline was disrupted, they backed off from targeting the company's clients.

Wyatt has since returned to high school, his short-lived internship leaving a lasting mark on Netgear's anti-fraud strategy. He earned just over $800 for his summer's work – roughly minimum wage – but his contribution helped the company protect clients and reclaim its reputation from persistent impersonators.

Netgear is hardly alone with this issue. In 2024, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center logged nearly 860,000 consumer fraud cases, totaling losses above $16 billion. Against that backdrop, Netgear's experiment stands as a rare instance of agility in corporate cybersecurity.

Image credit: Ionut Roman