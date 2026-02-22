Looking ahead: The first official visual upgrade in Minecraft's 16-year history was released last June for Bedrock Edition players. However, the original Java version has a long road ahead of it before it can receive the update. Switching from the obsolete OpenGL graphics API to Vulkan is a crucial step in the process, which is set to begin this summer.

Although Mojang has not provided a precise timeline for transitioning Minecraft to Vulkan, players and modders can begin testing the new renderer in Java Edition in the coming months. To ensure a smooth transition for Java Minecraft's robust modding community, the company will initially release updates on OpenGL and Vulkan, allowing players to switch between the two and provide feedback.

Last year, Mojang added numerous modern rendering features to Minecraft Bedrock Edition on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, modern mobile devices, and Windows PCs that support DirectX 12. The update, called Vibrant Visuals, introduced dynamic lighting, volumetric fog, reflections, subsurface scattering, enhanced textures, and other flourishes while maintaining the iconic game's signature blocky art style.

Although Java Edition already supports advanced visual mods, upgrading to Vulkan will improve baseline performance and facilitate upgrades across Windows, macOS, and Linux. In fact, Apple's plans to cease supporting OpenGL on macOS forced Mojang to shift to Vulkan. While macOS does not directly support Vulkan, Mojang plans to implement a translation layer to continue supporting the OS.

OpenGL has not received any upgrades since Vulkan was introduced nearly a decade ago. However, Minecraft Java Edition continued using the older API because many mods depend on it. Mojang warns that the switch will affect modding and recommends that modders use the transition period to move away from OpenGL.

The company did not specify when it will release Vibrant Visuals for Java Edition, but confirmed that it can begin introducing graphical upgrades after it moves the game to Vulkan. Part of the process involves separating Minecraft's gameplay code and rendering code, which it did for Bedrock Edition.

Additionally, Minecraft adopted a new version numbering scheme late last year. Like Apple's new system, versions will receive numbers based on their year of release, so all updates for 2026 will begin with the number 26. The last major update, version 26.1, introduced significant upgrades for baby mobs.