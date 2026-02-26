In a nutshell: Radeon RX 9000 owners who play Doom Eternal, Doom: The Dark Ages, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, or No Man's Sky should consider installing the latest preview build of OptiScaler, which brings the full benefits of AMD's FSR 4 upscaler to numerous unsupported games. Although many titles can enable the feature through OptiScaler, DLSS Swapper, or AMD's control panel, Vulkan-exclusive games were left out – until now.

A recently released preview build of OptiScaler, a popular third-party upscaling tool, is the first publicly available method for implementing FSR 4 in games that only use the Vulkan graphics API. While the update, labeled "0.9.0-pre10," is not yet available on the app's official GitHub repository, users can download it from the developer's Discord channel or through unofficial mirrors on Google Drive and MediaFire.

AMD's FSR 4 upscaler offers significantly improved image quality over FSR 3, but it is only officially supported on the company's Radeon RX 9000 graphics cards. Furthermore, the list of games that include FSR 4 remains limited.

While AMD's Adrenalin software can manually force FSR 4 into many titles, the method only works on games that officially support FSR 3.1. Third-party tools such as DLSS Swapper and OptiScaler have stepped in to fill the void by allowing users to switch between FSR, Nvidia's DLSS, and Intel's XeSS, even in games that only officially support one of those tools. OptiScaler can translate commands from any temporal upscaler into any of its rivals as long as the game at least supports DLSS 2, FSR 2.2, or XeSS.

For example, activating FSR 4 in Horizon Forbidden West is possible through Adrenalin, since the game supports FSR 3.1. Meanwhile, achieving similar upscaling image quality in Control, Alan Wake II, or Baldur's Gate 3 requires OptiScaler, which can convert commands from DLSS.

However, unlike DLSS, FSR 4 still requires DirectX 12 and does not yet officially support Vulkan. As such, the translation method was not possible in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom: The Dark Ages, No Man's Sky, or any other title that only utilizes Vulkan before the latest OptiScaler update.

Also Read: How Far Behind is AMD? DLSS 4.5 vs FSR 4 Tested

Redditors have lauded the patch, and YouTuber RockingFPS demonstrated the results in a video showing the opening of Indiana Jones running with FSR 3.1 and FSR 4 in 4K Performance mode. The test was run on an RX 6800 XT, a GPU released in 2020 that does not officially support FSR 4.

The YouTuber likely utilized the INT8 version of FSR 4, which modders compiled after AMD inadvertently leaked the upscaler's source code. While older Radeon cards suffer a performance penalty when using FSR 4 due to their lack of FP8 computation support, the INT8 version still appears superior to FSR 3 while achieving modest performance gains compared to native resolution. AMD has not announced plans to expand FSR 4 support to its older GPU generations with the INT8 build.