DLSS Swapper is a tool that allows you to conveniently download, manage, and swap DLSS dlls allowing you to upgrade or downgrade DLSS version in a game without the game needing an update. DLSS Swapper supports FSR 3.1, XeSS, XeSS Frame Generation, and XeLL technologies. This tool does not allow you to add DLSS to games that don't support it.
This tool does NOT guarantee that swapping DLSS dlls will:
- Improve DLSS performance.
- Reduce DLSS artifacts.
- Give a crash free experience.
In many cases you may fix some issues, in other cases you may prevent a game from launching (until you restore your original dll, provided in the tool).
Will swapping DLSS DLLs improve my performance or image quality?
Generally speaking, newer DLLs tend to provide better image quality in most cases. Since DLSS 4 introduced a new transformer model, it should improve upscaling quality in most scenarios or allow you to use a less demanding DLSS mode, boosting performance while maintaining image quality comparable to previous versions. In other words, swapping DLSS DLLs can affect both performance and image quality. Some newer versions offer improved clarity or stability, while older versions may perform better on certain hardware.
Can swapping DLSS files cause crashes or bans?
For most single-player and non-competitive games, swapping DLSS files is safe. However, in online games with strict anti-cheat systems, modifying game files (including DLSS) may be flagged. Always proceed with caution.
Do I need to restart the game after swapping DLSS DLLs?
Yes. Always restart the game after replacing the DLSS DLL to ensure the new version is loaded correctly.
Can I swap DLSS files manually without a tool?
Yes. You can manually download DLSS DLL files and replace the game's existing nvngx_dlss.dll file. However, using a tool like DLSS Swapper simplifies the process and reduces the risk of mistakes.
Minimum System Requirements
- Windows 10 64-bit (20H1, build 19041)
- While a Nvidia GPU is not a requirement to run DLSS Swapper, it is a requirement to use DLSS.
What's New
- Added DLSS presets by @beeradmoore in #580 (initial work by @benjy3gg in #357)
- Delete DLL backups on game update by @beeradmoore in #588
- Added game history, currently monitors DLL changes by @beeradmoore in #585
- Added FSR version loading and correct FSR naming/ordering by @beeradmoore in #576
- Prevented import/export/add game from working when running as admin by @beeradmoore in #584
- Added reload game button by @beeradmoore in #582
- Feature/translations setup by @beeradmoore in #561 (initial work by @Kur3k in #482)
- Added Russian translation by @beeradmoore in #577
- Fix for loading GOG covers by @beeradmoore in #583
- Replaced Console.WriteLine with Logger.Info by @beeradmoore in #589
- Fix for download infobar not being visible in dark mode.
- Move manually added to the end of the games list by default.
- Fix for download latest downloading debug DLLs. It will now only do this if you allow debug DLLs.
- Fix for FSR ordering to use internal version, not DLL product version for ordering.
Previous Release Notes:
- Added error handling around loading games
Previous Release Notes:
- Added (potential) fix for app displaying error message when opening folder when manually adding game
- Added additional logging for app crashes
- Added ability to rename manually added games (other issues persist)
- Fixed issue where message box when removing manually added game would not display game title correctly
- Fixed issue where not being able to update manifest.json would cause weird problems
- Fixed issue where DLLs on the library page would say they are errored
- Fixed issue when trying to download cover images from a path that is not a url
- Fixed an issue where we would list duplicate unknown game DLLs
- Minor changes to how we load games and update UI elements
Known Issues (still being worked on)
- DLSS Swapper lists too few games
- DLSS Swapper lists too many games (duplicates)
- Manually added games don't show as having DLLs even when they do
Previous Release Notes:
- Added ability to manually add games not found in standard installer paths
- Added the ability to swap DLSS Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction DLLs
- Added settings for DLSS Developer Options (only works with debug/developer DLLs)
- Added the ability to swap FSR 3.1 (DX12 and VK) DLLs
- Added the ability to swap XeSS, XeSS Frame Generation, and XeLL DLLs
- Added the ability to favorite a game to appear at the top of your list
- Added the ability to leave notes on a per game basis
- Added the ability to use custom game cover art
- Added the ability to open a games install location in Explorer
- Changed the way games are loaded and DLLs are detected the be more asynchronous
- DLLs are now downloaded from Cloudflare instead of GitHub
- Added game caching for improved startup times
- Added game cover art caching
- Improved cover art quality
- Added the ability to toggle debug/developer DLLs
- Added button to be able to report newly discovered DLLs that are currently not available in DLSS Swapper
- Fixed Epic Game Store DLC showing up as a full game
- Improved the way Ubisoft Connect is installed
- Fixed crash where DLSS Swapper would crash if you did not have an internet connection
- Removed the option for experimental DLSS DLLs
- Warning alerts showing if you are running DLSS Swapper as administrator
- Improved the launch as admin functionality (though if you need to run as admin something else may be wrong)
- Updated to use .NET 9
- Fixed issue that would allow DLSS 1 games swap to DLSS 2/3 and vice versa, whereas these are incompatible
- Prevented the ability to launch directly from the installer as this meant running as admin (again, you should not be doing this)
Known issues
- FSR 3.1 DLL versions are reported like 1.0.12345, we need to load the DLL in order to read correct 3.1.3 version
- Changing enabled game libraries in settings does not auto-reload the games list
- Importing of DLLs does not work
- Auto-importing of DLLs does not work
- Library page sometimes shows DLLs as errored
- Acknowledgments section is not implemented
- Viewing history of swapping of DLLs is not implemented
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.
Recent DLSS Swapper news
DLSS Swapper is featured in...
Software similar to DLSS Swapper 5
-
The Nvidia app is the essential companion for PC gamers and creators. Keep your PC up to date with the latest Nvidia drivers and technology.
- Freeware
- Windows 10, 11
-
Update the DLSS DLLs for all the games installed on your system.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Nvidia DLSS redefines real-time rendering through AI super resolution – rendering fewer pixels and then using AI to construct sharp, higher resolution images.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
More similar downloads