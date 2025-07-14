DLSS Swapper is a tool that allows you to conveniently download, manage, and swap DLSS dlls allowing you to upgrade or downgrade DLSS version in a game without the game needing an update. DLSS Swapper supports FSR 3.1, XeSS, XeSS Frame Generation, and XeLL technologies. This tool does not allow you to add DLSS to games that don't support it.

This tool does NOT guarantee that swapping DLSS dlls will:

Improve DLSS performance.

Reduce DLSS artifacts.

Give a crash free experience.

In many cases you may fix some issues, in other cases you may prevent a game from launching (until you restore your original dll, provided in the tool).

Will swapping DLSS DLLs improve my performance or image quality?

Generally speaking, newer DLLs tend to provide better image quality in most cases. Since DLSS 4 introduced a new transformer model, it should improve upscaling quality in most scenarios or allow you to use a less demanding DLSS mode, boosting performance while maintaining image quality comparable to previous versions. In other words, swapping DLSS DLLs can affect both performance and image quality. Some newer versions offer improved clarity or stability, while older versions may perform better on certain hardware.

Can swapping DLSS files cause crashes or bans?

For most single-player and non-competitive games, swapping DLSS files is safe. However, in online games with strict anti-cheat systems, modifying game files (including DLSS) may be flagged. Always proceed with caution.

Do I need to restart the game after swapping DLSS DLLs?

Yes. Always restart the game after replacing the DLSS DLL to ensure the new version is loaded correctly.

Can I swap DLSS files manually without a tool?

Yes. You can manually download DLSS DLL files and replace the game's existing nvngx_dlss.dll file. However, using a tool like DLSS Swapper simplifies the process and reduces the risk of mistakes.

Minimum System Requirements

Windows 10 64-bit (20H1, build 19041)

While a Nvidia GPU is not a requirement to run DLSS Swapper, it is a requirement to use DLSS.

What's New

Added DLSS presets by @beeradmoore in #580 (initial work by @benjy3gg in #357)

Delete DLL backups on game update by @beeradmoore in #588

Added game history, currently monitors DLL changes by @beeradmoore in #585

Added FSR version loading and correct FSR naming/ordering by @beeradmoore in #576

Prevented import/export/add game from working when running as admin by @beeradmoore in #584

Added reload game button by @beeradmoore in #582

Feature/translations setup by @beeradmoore in #561 (initial work by @Kur3k in #482)

Added Russian translation by @beeradmoore in #577

Fix for loading GOG covers by @beeradmoore in #583

Replaced Console.WriteLine with Logger.Info by @beeradmoore in #589

Fix for download infobar not being visible in dark mode.

Move manually added to the end of the games list by default.

Fix for download latest downloading debug DLLs. It will now only do this if you allow debug DLLs.

Fix for FSR ordering to use internal version, not DLL product version for ordering.

Added error handling around loading games

Added (potential) fix for app displaying error message when opening folder when manually adding game

Added additional logging for app crashes

Added ability to rename manually added games (other issues persist)

Fixed issue where message box when removing manually added game would not display game title correctly

Fixed issue where not being able to update manifest.json would cause weird problems

Fixed issue where DLLs on the library page would say they are errored

Fixed issue when trying to download cover images from a path that is not a url

Fixed an issue where we would list duplicate unknown game DLLs

Minor changes to how we load games and update UI elements

Known Issues (still being worked on)

DLSS Swapper lists too few games

DLSS Swapper lists too many games (duplicates)

Manually added games don't show as having DLLs even when they do

Added ability to manually add games not found in standard installer paths

Added the ability to swap DLSS Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction DLLs

Added settings for DLSS Developer Options (only works with debug/developer DLLs)

Added the ability to swap FSR 3.1 (DX12 and VK) DLLs

Added the ability to swap XeSS, XeSS Frame Generation, and XeLL DLLs

Added the ability to favorite a game to appear at the top of your list

Added the ability to leave notes on a per game basis

Added the ability to use custom game cover art

Added the ability to open a games install location in Explorer

Changed the way games are loaded and DLLs are detected the be more asynchronous

DLLs are now downloaded from Cloudflare instead of GitHub

Added game caching for improved startup times

Added game cover art caching

Improved cover art quality

Added the ability to toggle debug/developer DLLs

Added button to be able to report newly discovered DLLs that are currently not available in DLSS Swapper

Fixed Epic Game Store DLC showing up as a full game

Improved the way Ubisoft Connect is installed

Fixed crash where DLSS Swapper would crash if you did not have an internet connection

Removed the option for experimental DLSS DLLs

Warning alerts showing if you are running DLSS Swapper as administrator

Improved the launch as admin functionality (though if you need to run as admin something else may be wrong)

Updated to use .NET 9

Fixed issue that would allow DLSS 1 games swap to DLSS 2/3 and vice versa, whereas these are incompatible

Prevented the ability to launch directly from the installer as this meant running as admin (again, you should not be doing this)

Known issues