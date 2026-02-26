Facepalm: The Amazon wishlist feature can provide a convenient space for sharing e-commerce lists with strangers, or even for organizing your own future shopping ideas. Pending changes meant to give shoppers access to even more buyers and goods, however, could inadvertently create a privacy risk for a large number of people.

Amazon recently emailed some of its users to explain that its list feature is about to undergo a significant change. The message, sent to users with a publicly shared list and a delivery address on file, stated that purchases from third-party sellers will no longer be restricted.

The restriction will be removed starting March 25, 2026. After that date, anyone purchasing gifts through Amazon lists will be able to do so via third-party sellers as well. As a result, external sellers and delivery companies will have access to the recipient's address in order to fulfill the order.

While the change could have serious consequences for users' privacy, Amazon presents it as a way to give gift buyers access to a wider selection of items and sellers. The company also warns that the shipping address and tracking information may become fully visible to the person who made the purchase.

Source: my private Amazon wishlist

Amazon recommends that privacy-conscious customers use a PO Box or a non-residential address to protect themselves while sharing wishlists. The company's guidance effectively shifts responsibility to users, as the change may expose delivery addresses to third-party sellers involved in fulfilling gift orders.

Naturally, some affected users are frustrated. Many dislike the need to set up a PO Box or rely on external services such as Thorne, which describes itself as a "privacy-first" wishlist platform designed for content creators. Critics argue that sharing personal addresses with strangers online introduces unnecessary risk.

The wishlist update is the latest in a series of privacy concerns surrounding Amazon. Despite operating one of the world's largest consumer platforms, the company has often faced criticism over its handling of personal data.

Past controversies involving user information have emerged in both the US and Europe. More recently, the company reportedly began storing voice recordings in the cloud to help train and improve Amazon Alexa and its newer AI-enhanced versions.