Bottom line: Capcom's resurgence is increasingly being driven not by consoles, but by PCs. In its latest financial report, the Osaka-based publisher confirmed that 50 percent of its total game sales now originate from PC platforms – a historic high that underscores how closely the company's fortunes are tied to digital distribution ecosystems.

For a company whose legacy was built on console hits, the balance of power has shifted dramatically. Stronger sales through Valve's Steam marketplace and access to a vast global PC audience have made the platform central to Capcom's growth strategy.

While Linux users can play several of Capcom's titles via Proton, the broader data paints a clear picture: Steam's hardware survey indicates that roughly 96 percent of users run Microsoft Windows, meaning Capcom's PC momentum largely aligns with Microsoft's ecosystem.

The scale of Capcom's PC audience became especially apparent with Resident Evil Requiem, which marked the franchise's largest launch on Steam to date. The game peaked at approximately 344,000 concurrent players – more than double the launch peak of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Direct console comparisons are more difficult, as digital storefronts on PlayStation and Xbox do not publicly disclose detailed sales data. However, in the UK physical market where boxed copies now represent a shrinking share of overall sales, only about six percent of Requiem's retail units were attributed to Xbox.

This imbalance reflects broader industry trends. As console hardware cycles lengthen and physical media continues to decline, Steam increasingly functions not only as a storefront but also as a community hub.

Capcom is targeting 54 million unit sales this fiscal year across both new releases and catalog titles. Its investment strategy emphasizes long-term monetization – maintaining profitability through iterative updates, pricing adjustments, and expansions rather than relying exclusively on blockbuster launches.

Monster Hunter: Wilds is central to that long-term strategy, with Capcom aiming to maximize the title's sales and profitability over roughly five years. The company has said it plans to extend the commercial lifespan of new releases – including Wilds – through staged price reductions and ongoing content support.

This approach, now common across the industry, mirrors the gradual, ecosystem-driven profitability model more often associated with PC and live-service development than with traditional console cycles.

The publisher's report also underscores cross-media synergy. Capcom noted that the Devil May Cry adaptation on Netflix generated meaningful spillover into its Digital Contents segment, lifting sales across the broader Devil May Cry franchise. Meanwhile, Street Fighter 6 continues to benefit from the expansion of competitive esports circuits, attracting new audiences through professional tournaments and sustained online visibility.

Together, these examples highlight Capcom's broader strategy: diversifying engagement channels, leveraging established intellectual property, and cultivating long-term player communities around globally recognized brands.