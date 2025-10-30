Highly anticipated: The next Resident Evil title, Requiem, is now available for pre-order, which means the game's official PC system requirements have been revealed. The good news is that in an age where increasingly powerful hardware has become the standard recommendation, Capcom's game is very forgiving in this respect.

Scheduled to launch on February 27, 2026, Resident Evil Requiem's PC requirements have now been confirmed. Minimum specs ask for just an Intel Core i5-8500 or Ryzen 3500 combined with a GTX 1660 or Radeon RX 5500 XT.

The recommended specs are equally as generous: at least an Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500 combined with an RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 6600. Both Minimum and Recommended specs call for 16GB of memory and Windows 11.

Unlike other companies that include plenty of information in their PC system requirements, Capcom hasn't revealed anything about frame rates, settings, resolutions, upscaling etc. That might arrive later, but we do know that Requiem will have full ray tracing and path tracing as well as DLSS 4 support at launch.

Recent Resident Evil games are generally known for being well-optimized on PC, particularly since Capcom began using the RE Engine starting with Resident Evil 7.

For a specs comparison, Battlefield 6's recommended PC specs call for an RTX 3060 Ti/Radeon RX 6700 XT/Intel Arc B580 alongside a Core i7-10700 or Ryzen 7 3700X. And even that's quite good compared to the increasing number of games that require upscaling to be enabled.

As is usually the case, pre-ordering the standard $70 version of Requiem will net you a bonus: an "Apocalypse" costume for protagonist Grace. There's also an $80 Deluxe version that comes with five costumes, two filters, four weapon skins, two charms, an audio pack, and "Files: Letters from 1998." There's also a $90 Deluxe Steelbook Edition for PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, and PC

If you happen to own a Nintendo Switch 2, you might be interested in the special edition Resident Evil Requiem Pro Controller that Capcom unveiled for the hybrid console. The company also said that Grace will become the first-ever Resident Evil amiibo.