In brief: A team at Oregon State University has developed a promising new method that could effectively eliminate malignant tumors. The technique proved successful in laboratory mice, but significant work remains before it can be developed into a clinical treatment for humans.

Iron is essential to biological function, and iron-based nanomaterials may become valuable tools in the long-term effort to develop cancer treatments. Researchers at Oregon State University have engineered a new "nanoagent" using an iron-based metal-organic framework (MOF) structure and demonstrated its ability to destroy cancerous cells in laboratory experiments.

The MOF structure is designed to exhibit high toxicity toward malignant cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. The researchers describe the nanoagent as part of a growing field of oncology research known as chemodynamic therapy. CDT-based approaches aim to exploit the unique chemical environment inside tumors, which often contain elevated acidity and increased concentrations of hydrogen peroxide.

Traditional CDT techniques primarily focus on promoting the formation of hydroxyl radicals – highly reactive oxygen-containing molecules that can induce cellular damage through oxidation. These radicals can disrupt essential biological structures by removing electrons from critical cellular components, including lipids, proteins, and DNA.

Other chemodynamic therapy approaches primarily aim to generate singlet oxygen, another highly reactive oxygen compound. Oleh Taratula, who led the new study, said existing CDT agents face several significant limitations.

"They efficiently generate either radical hydroxyls or singlet oxygen but not both, and they often lack sufficient catalytic activity to sustain robust reactive oxygen species production," the researcher said.

In preclinical research, CDT agents typically produce only partial tumor regression without long-term therapeutic effects. In contrast, the new metal-organic framework nanomaterial is designed to generate both hydroxyl radicals and singlet oxygen at the same time.

In experiments involving mice implanted with human breast cancer cells, the Oregon team injected the nanoscale structure to evaluate its therapeutic potential. The MOF particles accumulated within tumor tissue, producing highly reactive oxygen species that destroyed malignant cells. The tumors regressed completely and did not reappear during the observation period, while the treated mice showed no apparent severe side effects.

The researchers are now investigating whether the nanomaterial could produce similar effects against other tumor types, including aggressive pancreatic cancer. Although efforts to develop safe and effective cancer treatments continue worldwide, scientists caution that significant challenges remain before such approaches could be considered definitive cures.