The big picture: Chinese automaker BYD recently announced its second-generation Blade battery platform and Flash charging system, further blurring the lines between gasoline and electric powertrains in terms of "refueling" times. As the company's reach expands to other parts of the world, more consumers should eventually gain access to the advanced EV tech.

BYD showcased the new platform during its Disruptive Technology event on Thursday. According to the automaker, the Flash charger is able to take the battery from 10% to 70% in just five minutes and from 10% to 97% in only nine minutes when at room temperature. In extreme cold (-30 degrees Celsius), users can expect to go from 20% to 97% charge in roughly 12 minutes.

Per Electrek, BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu noted that charging to 97% is recommended as the remaining three percent is best reserved for gains from regenerative braking.

Charging the future faster than ever



BYD is introducing the 2nd Generation Blade Battery and FLASH Charging Technology, pushing the boundaries of safety, efficiency and performance.



Together we power the next chapter of electric mobility. #BYD #BuildYourDreams #BladeBattery… pic.twitter.com/apTx0BwoBs – BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) March 6, 2026

Range anxiety was a major concern among consumers in the early days of EVs. The fear of not having enough juice in the tank to get through a full day combined with a lack of public charging stations and long recharge times kept some prospective buyers at bay. Nowadays with advancements in platforms and charging technology, that is much less of a concern.

According to the automaker, the platform is rated for up to 1,006 km (625 miles) based on the CLTC scale. For comparison, the company's first-gen Blade system topped out at around 600 km of range.

The CLTC standard is a bit more optimistic than systems used in other parts of the world. According to an online range converter, 1,006 km on the CLTC scale translates to 706 km using the EPA scale popular in the US, which is around 439 miles. Even still, for most users, that's more than enough range and with rapid charging, it is even less of a concern.

On X, BYD said it aims to roll the new Flash charging stations out to 20,000 locations across China by the end of 2026.