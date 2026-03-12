Something to look forward to: Mobile gaming may be a massive and lucrative market, but most PC players have an active dislike of playing titles on handsets. Despite this, Google is hoping to appeal to PC owners with a sweeping set of changes to the Play Store, including letting developers sell both mobile and PC versions of a game for one price, introducing a dedicated PC section to the store, and offering game trials.

In a developer post titled "Expanding our stage for PC and paid titles," Google revealed a slew of new features – many of them PC-focused – coming to the Play Store.

Probably the biggest news is the "buy once, play anywhere" pricing feature Google is offering to developers. Those devs who opt in will be able to offer a single price that covers both mobile and PC versions of their game. One of the first titles to come with this option will be Brotato: Premium.

Another addition is the PC section in the Play Store's Games tab. Google writes that it will give developers' PC titles high visibility placement among the most active mobile players. It will also be possible for players to buy PC-only games on the storefront. Users can add a game to their wishlist and receive alerts when it goes on sale, too.

A try-before-you-buy option is always welcome when it comes to games. As such, Google is introducing Game Trials, a feature that lets players experience a paid game for a limited time before making a purchase on mobile. Developers can specify their own custom time limit or an in-game event to conclude the trial. Player progress will continue from where they left off should they decide to buy the full thing.

Game Trials are rolling out soon to select paid games on mobile and will come to Google Play Games on PC in the future, Google says.

Google is also adding community posts to Play. This is where users can ask and answer game-related questions within the store. They can also have general conversations about titles, much like Reddit. Community Posts are now available in English for select popular games.

In news that might not be welcomed by everyone, Google is adding its AI-powered overlay Play Games Sidekick to select paid games. It offers real-time assistance from Gemini Live.

Google says the features will arrive on the Play Store throughout the year. It might not change every PC fan's view of mobile games, but bridging the gap between the two platforms is a step in the right direction.