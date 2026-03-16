TL;DR: The Digg team believes the "Dead Internet theory" is no longer just a theory. Much of the open web is now populated by bots and AI agents, and competing with established players in the social media space is harder than ever. Even so, the "front page of the internet" will attempt to rise from the dead once again in the coming weeks.

The new Digg experiment is ending in a resounding fiasco. The beta version of the rebuilt social sharing portal has already been shut down – a "difficult" decision that forced the company to significantly downsize its development team. Building new internet projects in 2026 is a completely different experience, Digg CEO Justin Mezzell said, and the reason, unsurprisingly, has a lot to do with AI and spam bots.

Digg's original founder, Kevin Rose, purchased the brand in 2025, planning to fund a relaunch of the once extremely popular news aggregator with social features. An open beta launched on January 14, 2026, but the new platform was officially shut down again on March 14, 2026.

In just a couple of months, Mezzell said, Digg discovered the "brutal reality" of today's internet. Soon after relaunching, the site was flooded with posts from SEO-focused spammers trying to exploit the brand's lingering recognition. Within hours, the company was forced to confront an even harsher reality about what now crawls the web.

The Digg homepage now states that "the internet is now populated, in meaningful part, by sophisticated AI agents and automated accounts. We knew bots were part of the landscape, but we didn't appreciate the scale, sophistication, or speed at which they'd find us."

To put it simply, Digg came back from the dead only to confront the "Dead Internet theory" head-on. The team tried to cope with the spambot problem by banning thousands of fake or AI-driven accounts and deploying industry-standard tools and third-party solutions.

In the end, nothing worked – or at least nothing proved sufficient to ensure that votes and comments came from real people. And when you cannot trust the legitimacy of user engagement, Mezzell said, there is no way to build a new community. The bot problem affects the entire internet, but Digg faces an even greater challenge because it is trying to relaunch after spending years outside the social networking loop.

Besides the spam and AI-agent issues, the new platform also underestimated the network effects that pull users toward established sites such as Reddit. However, Digg is reportedly planning to try again. Despite an undisclosed number of layoffs, the company will retain a smaller team to rebuild the product under different conditions.

Digg's upcoming second relaunch will adapt the product with a "reimagined" approach to combating spambots and malicious AI agents, the CEO said. Rose will also return as a full-time member of the team, though he will retain his role as an advisor to True Ventures.