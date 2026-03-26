TL;DR: Reddit is introducing new measures to label bots and verify human users, aiming to curb automation on a platform that has become a popular hub for automated accounts. The company announced a system to identify and label bots that provide services to users, while requiring some suspected bot accounts to confirm they are human. The move comes amid growing concern about the role bots are playing in reshaping online activity across the web.

The move comes just weeks after social aggregator Digg, which once aimed to rival Reddit, shut down its app, citing an inability to control a surge of bots. Reddit, by contrast, appears determined to tackle the problem head-on.

Starting this year, Reddit will introduce new labels for automated accounts that provide legitimate services, echoing the "good bot" tags used on X. More importantly, the platform will begin requiring certain accounts that appear suspicious to verify that they are human.

Reddit stresses that this verification will not be sitewide. Checks will be triggered only when its systems detect signs of automation such as unusually rapid posting or technically anomalous activity. Accounts that fail the verification process could face restrictions.

The initiative focuses on identity verification without compromising anonymity. "If we need to verify an account is human, we'll do it in a privacy-first way," Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman said in the announcement. "Our aim is to confirm there is a person behind the account, not who that person is. The goal is to increase transparency of what is what on Reddit while preserving the anonymity that makes Reddit unique. You shouldn't have to sacrifice one for the other."

Reddit intends to rely on external credentialing rather than building its own ID system. Accepted tools will include passkeys from Apple, Google, and YubiKey; biometric options such as Face ID; and identity verifiers like Sam Altman's World ID.

In countries that mandate age or identity verification – including the UK, Australia, and some US states – government-issued IDs may also be required, though Reddit emphasized that this is "not the company's preferred method."

"The best long-term solutions will be decentralized, individualized, private, and ideally not require an ID at all," Huffman said.

The announcement highlights how automation is reshaping online interaction at scale. Cloudflare recently projected that by 2027, overall bot traffic – including legitimate web crawlers and AI agents – will surpass human internet traffic. That trend has already altered the information landscape, enabling everything from spam campaigns to synthetic political content.

On Reddit, automated accounts have multiplied for years, driving misinformation, reposting links, marketing products, and even conducting research experiments without users' knowledge. The company's lucrative deals allowing AI firms to train models on Reddit data have added new layers of complexity – particularly amid speculation that bots now post content to enrich those same datasets.

The issue has sparked broader debate about what some technologists, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have labeled the "dead internet theory." This theory suggests that bots and AI-generated text increasingly constitute a majority of online activity – a conjecture now edging toward reality as agent-based automation becomes mainstream.

Reddit has already begun implementing tighter controls. The company said it currently removes around 100,000 bot or spam accounts per day and plans to continue investing in improved detection tools.