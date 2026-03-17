In a nutshell: Noctua, primarily known for its award-winning premium PC fans, has collaborated with hardware manufacturers to minimize noise levels from other components. The company's X account recently dropped several hints that it has chosen Antec for its first PC case collaboration, with a full unveiling likely imminent.

The Austrian fan manufacturer shared a photo of what appears to be the exterior of a PC chassis, showing the Noctua logo next to several I/O ports. The company also shared a few details about its upcoming product in its replies to commentators.

What little is visible – along with one of Noctua's comments – indicates that the company is collaborating with Antec on a new case based on Antec's Flux Pro design. Noctua praised the Flux Pro's ability to efficiently ventilate graphics cards through fans above the power supply shroud. That quality is Noctua's rationale for sticking exclusively to a tempered glass design despite requests for a non-glass variant. Still, Noctua did not rule out offering one in the future.

Other replies confirmed that, like the standard Flux Pro, the Noctua edition will support up to four 3.5-inch drives, four 140mm fans, and two 120mm fans. The company also confirmed that it will include space for two 360mm or 420mm fans.

Noctua's photo likely shows the front panel, which includes two USB 3.0 ports, a 10Gbps USB-C port, an audio jack, and three buttons for power, reset, and display switching. The standard 530 x 245 x 545mm tower also includes slots for two 2.5" drives and supports motherboard sizes up to 285mm.

The chassis is the latest in a series of collaborations between Noctua and other PC hardware manufacturers. Last fall, the company published blueprints for a 3D-printable fan grill and duct to make the Framework Desktop quieter. Likewise, the Asus RTX 5080 Noctua Edition, also released last year, runs significantly quieter than Asus's TUF Gaming and ROG Astral variants.

However, a special edition of Pulsar's Feinmann F01 is perhaps Noctua's most unusual recent offering. Pulsar's existing exoskeleton-inspired design enabled Noctua to add a small interior fan to prevent users' palms from becoming sweaty.

Noctua has not disclosed pricing or a release date for its upcoming case, but the company confirmed it will be available "very soon." Noctua is known for premium pricing, so customers should expect it to be more expensive than the standard Flux Pro's $180 MSRP.