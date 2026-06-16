In a nutshell: Noctua has introduced its first ever all-in-one, closed-loop liquid CPU cooling solution. The NL-LC1 is based on Asetek's Emma V2 platform and features a custom-engineered pump noise absorber to keep sound to a minimum without sacrificing performance.

Noctua has built a three-layer acoustic soundproofing structure into its pump, which it claims reduces both air-borne noise and structure-borne vibrations. There's also a switch to toggle between three different pump speed profiles. The unit ships with the pump in quiet mode; balance mode is said to provide additional performance headroom, and manual mode gives enthusiasts complete control over the pump's full RPM range for maximum cooling performance.

An optional auxiliary cooling fan can be attached to the pump should you need extra airflow around near-socket components like VRMs, memory modules, or M.2 SSDs. Otherwise, a magnetic faceplate attaches to the pump.

The AIO kit is offered in three radiator sizes: 240mm, 360mm, and 420mm. The 240mm unit (model NL-LC1-24) includes a pair of NF-A12x25 G2 cooling while the 360mm variant (model NL-LC1-36) comes with three. The bigger 420mm version (model NL-LC1-42) trades in the 120mm fans for a trio of NF-A14x25 G2 fans.

The kit utilizes Noctua's SecuFirm2+ mounting system for easy installation and broad socket support. Aesthetics stay true to Noctua's signature love-it-or-hate-it brown color scheme.

Noctua CEO Roland Mossig said the performance headroom of liquid cooling has always been tempting, but they had to first ensure that acoustics and reliability met the strict standards that customers have come to expect from them. With this kit, they've achieved those goals, Mossig said.

Noctua's AIO cooler is available from today over on Amazon and as you might have guessed, it doesn't come cheap. Pricing starts at $219.90 for the 240mm kit, scaling up to $249.90 for the 360mm variant and $279.90 for the 420mm model. The optional NL-ACF1 auxiliary fan for the pump will set you back an additional $19.90. All kits come backed by a six-year warranty and include Noctua's NT-H2 thermal paste.