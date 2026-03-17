What just happened? Alienware is finally addressing one of the most obvious gaps in its premium gaming laptops. After years of sticking with LCD panels while rivals pushed OLED harder, Dell is bringing OLED back to select Alienware notebooks and pairing the upgrade with the new Intel Core Ultra 200HX Plus processors and RTX 50-series graphics.

Alienware first showed off these updated laptops at CES 2026, and they go on sale today.

Dell says the new OLED option for the Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 16X Aurora was added in response to one of the top community requests. The company claims the anti-glare coating reduces surface gloss by 32%, helping cut reflections and fingerprint smudges without giving up the usual OLED strengths.

Both the Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 16X Aurora models get a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.2ms response time, and peak HDR brightness of up to 620 nits. The panel also carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and ClearMR 9000 certifications.

On the CPU side, Dell is refreshing the lineup with Intel's just-announced Core Ultra 200HX Plus (Arrow Lake Refresh) mobile parts. The new options include the 24-core Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus and the 20-core Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus.

Graphics-wise, the Alienware 16 Area-51 can be configured with GPUs ranging from the RTX 5060 up to the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. The Area-51 models top out at 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe 5.0 SSD storage, while the Alienware 18 Area-51 can be outfitted with up to 12TB in a RAID 0 array. The 16X Aurora, meanwhile, goes up to an RTX 5070 Ti, with up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory. Storage options cover 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB.

Area 51 machines also get improvements to their power profiles. The 18-inch model can access up to 280 watts, and the 16-inch model has up to 240W available.

The updated 18-inch Alienware 18 Area-51 doesn't get an OLED panel, sticking with LCD instead, but Dell is still positioning it as the lineup's no-compromise desktop replacement. It keeps an 18-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS display with a 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 500 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Nvidia G-Sync, and Advanced Optimus support. It also picks up the Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus and Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus options, alongside GPUs up to the RTX 5090.

Dell is also pushing its newer AW30 design language across the refreshed systems. That means softer curves, pillowed palm rests, and what the company describes as a near-invisible hinge. Other features include better cooling, quieter running, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and Wi-Fi 7.