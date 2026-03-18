What just happened? Bethesda announced a significant package of updates to Starfield alongside the PlayStation 5 version this week. At the same time, studio head Todd Howard provided an update on the company's current approach to AAA game development, reminding readers that the next major Elder Scrolls game remains a long way off.

Starfield received a small paid update this week, with a larger free update and a paid DLC storyline set to launch on April 7 alongside the PS5 port. The new content follows several significant updates Bethesda has released in hopes of improving the game since it launched in 2023 to a lukewarm reception.

While this week's update simply adds a handful of quests, April 7's Free Lanes patch will allow players to fly seamlessly between planets. This will likely reduce the number of loading screens, which became one of Starfield's primary points of criticism.

Players can pilot ships through the space between planets and perform other activities onboard while in autopilot. Bethesda also introduced new locations to discover while flying through space or exploring planets. Howard told IGN that the new feature is in response to player feedback and that the studio aims to depict the scale of deep space without making it feel too empty.

Meanwhile, the story DLC pack, Terran Armada, introduces a new faction and questline. The April 7 updates also add various other quests, characters, items, and customization options, including a purchasable asteroid base. Despite the changes, creative producer Timothy Lamb rejected the "Starfield 2.0" label while confirming that more updates are planned.

Looking further ahead, Howard remained evasive regarding Bethesda's next major release: The Elder Scrolls VI. The company announced the game nearly eight years ago, but has since revealed no footage or gameplay details. Howard appears to regret announcing Elder Scrolls VI so early, joking that readers should forget about it. "Just pretend we didn't announce it. Doesn't exist," he said. "I've never heard of it."

However, he did note that developments in Creation Engine 3, which will power the highly anticipated open-world RPG, have improved Bethesda's content workflow significantly. Learning from Starfield's development, the studio is having an easier time introducing new content and technology. Howard previously confirmed that gameplay in The Elder Scrolls VI would resemble prior games in the series more than Starfield, stating that the RPG franchise's formula still has room for innovation.

The Bethesda CEO also had kind words for former Xbox boss Phil Spencer and current Chief Content Officer Matt Booty, stating that they deserve more praise for working to protect the creative visions of various projects behind closed doors. He also said that everyone at Bethesda thinks highly of new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and is looking forward to the future.