What just happened? If you've ever thought to yourself that what the world really needs is a slew of nuclear power plants to meet the enormous energy demands of AI data centers, here's some good news: Microsoft and Nvidia have announced an AI partnership designed to boost development and deployment of nuclear facilities.

Before anyone starts picturing Copilot sitting in a control room, the companies say this is mostly about speeding up the slow work that comes before a reactor ever goes live.

According to the company's post, Microsoft's new "AI for nuclear" initiative combines its Azure-based permitting tools with Nvidia's simulation stack to tackle licensing, plant design, construction planning, and ongoing operations.

The biggest target is the permitting process. Microsoft says nuclear licensing can take years, cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and involve tens of thousands of pages of documentation.

The pitch is that generative AI can draft paperwork, run gap analysis against historical permits, and flag inconsistencies before they become expensive delays. In theory, that leaves human experts and regulators to focus on safety rather than hunting formatting errors across a mountain of PDFs.

Nvidia's part of the deal leans heavily on digital replicas. Using Omniverse, Earth 2, Isaac Sim, PhysicsNeMo, and other tools, developers can build a virtual version of a plant before the first shovel hits the dirt.

Microsoft says 4D and 5D simulations add scheduling and cost tracking on top of 3D models, helping teams catch clashes, delays, and rework earlier. It's the same "build it twice, once digitally and once for real" idea Nvidia has been pitching for factories and AI infrastructure.

This isn't a first-use case. Microsoft says Aalo Atomics cut its time-intensive permitting workload by 92% using the company's Generative AI for Permitting tools, saving an estimated $80 million annually.

Southern Nuclear is also using Microsoft Copilot agents across engineering and licensing workstreams, while Idaho National Laboratory is applying AI to assemble safety analysis reports and standardize review methods.

Because of the enormous power demand from the increasing number of AI data centers, tech companies are no longer just buying GPUs -- they're chasing the power plants to run them.

Microsoft's is aiming to restart Three Mile Island to supply more than 800 megawatts of carbon-free power for its data centers. There's also been a proposal to repurpose retired Navy reactors for AI facilities.