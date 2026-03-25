In brief: Thanks to its massive music archive, Spotify holds one of the world's largest data sets on artists and audio professionals. The company is now opening public access to this data trove through a newly introduced feature, and Spotify believes the community will welcome it.

Spotify is working on a new feature to help users discover music. The immensely popular streaming service recently introduced SongDNA, an "immersive" experience that provides extended credits to the people who contributed to one or more music productions.

According to Spotify, SongDNA is designed to unravel the complex web of artists, professionals, inspirations, and genres behind every popular track. Users can access the feature through the Now Playing view by tapping the SongDNA card. The idea is that music enthusiasts can explore a song's writers, producers, and collaborators, as well as examine the samples and interpolations used in the track.

Additionally, users will be able to follow the many connections between different tracks, deepening their knowledge of music. At the same time, the skilled – but often uncredited – professionals behind music production will gain greater visibility among music fans.

Spotify said SongDNA will eventually expand on existing exploration tools, such as About the Song. The feature draws on multiple data sets, combining information from music teams and community-driven sources to enrich the exploration experience.

While SongDNA is still under development, "eligible" artists and music labels will have the opportunity to review, manage, and potentially modify its various components. The feature is likely neither complete nor ready for full release, which is why it remains in beta.

According to Spotify's Head of Songwriter & Publisher Partnerships, Jacqueline Ankner, SongDNA can make music easier to discover by highlighting its shared creative lineage. At the same time, industry professionals may gain broader recognition for their creative and technical contributions.

Spotify has been developing SongDNA for several months. In 2025, the company acquired the community-driven music database WhoSampled, paying an undisclosed sum for detailed information on more than 1.2 million songs and roughly 622,000 samples.

The SongDNA feature is currently rolling out in beta to select Premium users on both iOS and Android. Spotify plans to expand access to all Premium customers in the future, meaning a subscription will be required to experience the new immersive feature.