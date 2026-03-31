Connecting the dots: Yih-Shyan Liaw didn't move chips across borders in suitcases. Prosecutors say the Supermicro co-founder used a far more sophisticated method – ordering AI servers loaded with Nvidia's most advanced processors through a network of intermediaries, then routing them to China via a phantom buyer in Southeast Asia. The shipments, allegedly disguised in unmarked boxes, bypassed US export controls that have restricted the sale of advanced semiconductors to Chinese firms since 2022.

Federal authorities recently charged Yih-Shyan Liaw, along with a company employee and an outside contractor, with smuggling roughly $2.5 billion worth of such servers to China. The case not only jolted investors – Supermicro's stock lost a third of its value the following day – but also reignited debate in Washington over how difficult it has become to enforce America's high-tech export controls.

For two years, the US has sought to limit China's access to the computing power that drives modern artificial intelligence models. While China has narrowed the gap in software development, it remains dependent on foreign hardware.

Nvidia's chips continue to dominate, supplying more than 95% of global AI processing capacity. US regulators prohibit the company from exporting its most advanced designs to Chinese customers, a measure intended to slow China's progress in training advanced AI systems and to bolster national security.

That barrier, however, has proved porous. Investigators allege Liaw's operation relied on brokers who placed legitimate orders for systems packed with Nvidia chips. The servers were shipped to a Southeast Asian entity that functioned as a pass-through; from there, they were relabeled and forwarded to China. To obscure the true nature of the shipments, prosecutors say, the group even created thousands of dummy servers to occupy warehouse space under false pretenses.

Supermicro itself is not named as a defendant. The company says it is cooperating with authorities and points to what it describes as a "robust compliance program." Nonetheless, its track record has drawn scrutiny. In 2018, Supermicro was temporarily delisted from the Nasdaq for failing to file financial reports. Six years later, auditor Ernst & Young resigned, citing concerns about the company's internal controls.

The Liaw indictment reflects a broader pattern of offshore diversion. In recent months, officials have disrupted operations attempting to move or resell hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia hardware through Singapore, Malaysia, and other intermediary markets.

Many of these networks exploit the complexity of modern chip supply chains – a design process centered in the United States, fabrication at Taiwan's TSMC, and final assembly by equipment makers before components are traded through a web of resellers.

Nvidia argues that such backdoor shipments are often short-lived because the servers involved receive no official support or software updates. Still, the persistence of these schemes underscores how difficult enforcement has become as AI hardware emerges as one of the most valuable commodities in global trade.

Some lawmakers are now pushing to tighten the rules. Proposed legislation would require advanced chips to include location-tracking technology and would grant Congress expanded authority to review exports to rival nations. Yet industry leaders doubt such measures will fully curb illicit trade.

With AI hardware in short supply and profit margins high, smugglers are likely to keep innovating faster than regulators can respond.